North Carolina A&T gets breakthrough win in double OT

North Carolina A&T delivered a signature 33–30 overtime victory over Hampton on Saturday night at Truist Stadium, marking the first win of the Shawn Gibbs era. Playing with its sixth and seventh-string quarterbacks — (1–2, 1–0 CAA) snapped a three-game skid against the Pirates and notched their first victory since Sept. 7, 2024 (an overtime thriller over Winston-Salem State). It also doubled as A&T’s first Division I win since Sept. 30, 2023 versus Norfolk State. For a program eager to turn the page, this result mattered.



How the North Carolina A&T did it

A&T paired balance on the ground with timely throws. The Aggies rushed for 166 yards on 44 attempts, led by Wesley Graves’ 87 yards and the walk-off 5-yard touchdown in the second overtime. Quarterback Noah Sanders mixed in key scrambles and went 6-of-17 for 75 yards with a touchdown. Fellow signal-caller Nelson Layne added 8-of-10 passing for 69 yards to keep Hampton off balance.



Hampton (1–2, 0–1) leaned heavily on quarterback Isaiah Freeman, who accounted for 282 total yards (129 rushing, 153 passing) and three scores. Even so, A&T’s defense stiffened in the red zone and forced the Pirates to settle for field goals at crucial moments.

The late-game drama

Down 20–10 with just over ten minutes left, North Carolina A&T stayed composed. Sanders found Jamison Warren for a stunning 41-yard touchdown with 57 seconds remaining, cutting the deficit to three. After a quick stop, Andrew Brown drilled a clutch 37-yard field goal with 19 seconds left to force overtime.

In the first extra period, Graves thundered 22 yards to the 3, then Sanders punched in a 1-yard score. Hampton immediately answered with a 25-yard strike to Khaioz Watford. The Pirates opened the second OT with a Brett Starling 42-yard field goal, but the Aggies had the last word. Graves ripped off runs of 6 and 13 yards, then finished the night with a 5-yard touchdown to seal it.

By the numbers

Total offense: Hampton 321, A&T 310

Hampton 321, A&T 310 Rushing yards: Hampton 168, A&T 166

Hampton 168, A&T 166 Third downs: Hampton 5-of-16; A&T 7-of-19

Hampton 5-of-16; A&T 7-of-19 Kicking edge: A&T’s Andrew Brown hit from 49 and 37 and went 3-for-3 on PATs; Starling was 3-for-3 on field goals for Hampton.

A&T’s Andrew Brown hit from 49 and 37 and went 3-for-3 on PATs; Starling was 3-for-3 on field goals for Hampton. Aggie receivers: Jayvonne Dillard (5–59), Warren (2–51, TD), Amonte Jones (5–30).

Jayvonne Dillard (5–59), Warren (2–51, TD), Amonte Jones (5–30). Defensive standouts: Jelani King-Leverett (8 tackles), Tim Alderman (7 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack), Travon Dye (sack for 12).

Why this win matters for North Carolina A&T

This was more than a conference win — it was a culture win. North Carolina A&T closed, finished drives in overtime, and protected the ball (zero turnovers). Gibbs’ first victory also resets the conference narrative, immediately putting the Aggies at 1–0 in league play. After over a year without a win and nearly two without a Division I win, A&T showed poise, depth at quarterback, and a physical run game that traveled.



If the Aggies continue to fuse late-game execution with front-seven disruption, Saturday night will be remembered as the turning point—the moment Gibbs and North Carolina A&T found their identity and took the first real step forward