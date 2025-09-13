Jackson State rolls out new QB in win over Tuskegee

JACKSON, Miss. – Jackson State dominated on both sides of the ball Saturday, pitching its first shutout in nearly two years with a 30-0 win over Tuskegee in the W.C. Gorden Classic at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Tigers (2-1) set the tone with smothering defense, while freshman quarterback Jared Lockhart shined in his collegiate debut.

Defense Locks Down

Jackson State’s defense was relentless, holding Tuskegee (2-1) to just 109 total yards on the afternoon. The Golden Tigers managed only 24 rushing yards on 20 attempts (1.2 yards per carry) and just seven first downs. Tuskegee crossed midfield twice all game – once ending in a punt, the other a blocked field goal by Kazarius Bowie to preserve the shutout.

Defensive lineman Quincy Ivory led JSU with seven tackles and two tackles for loss, while Defensive MVP J’Cori Hargon added six stops. Reid Pulliam and Kam Sallis each chipped in five tackles, with Pulliam also contributing to a third-quarter safety.

Lockhart Leads the Way

On the offensive side, Lockhart wasted no time making his presence felt. Named Offensive MVP, the freshman completed 14 of 20 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 32 yards and two scores. His accuracy and mobility kept Tuskegee’s defense on its heels.

Backup quarterback Parker Stofa added his first career touchdown with a one-yard plunge late in the third quarter.

Balanced Ground Attack

JSU flexed its depth in the backfield, piling up 252 rushing yards on 50 carries (5.0 ypc).

Ahmad Miller led with 69 yards on eight carries, including a 40-yard burst.

, including a 40-yard burst. Donerio Davenport added 57 yards on nine carries, while Travis Terrell Jr. broke off 52 yards on six carries.

Through the air, Kobe Paul was the go-to target, finishing with 113 yards on five catches, highlighted by a 51-yard grab. Ja’Naylon Dupree hauled in two receptions for 57 yards, while Jameel Gardner Jr. added 47 yards and a touchdown.

In total, the Tigers rolled up 511 yards of offense on 72 plays, nearly outgaining Tuskegee five to one.

Scoring Summary

1st Qtr | 11:53 – Lockhart 11-yd TD run (Baeza kick) – JSU 7-0

2nd Qtr | 14:07 – Lockhart 6-yd TD run (Baeza kick) – JSU 14-0

2nd Qtr | 1:55 – Gardner 21-yd TD pass from Lockhart (Baeza kick) – JSU 21-0

3rd Qtr | 4:28 – Safety by Pulliam – JSU 23-0

3rd Qtr | 0:08 – Stofa 1-yd TD run (Baeza kick) – JSU 30-0

What’s Next

Jackson State now turns its attention to SWAC play, traveling to Baton Rouge to face Southern on Sept. 27.