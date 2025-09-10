ESPN to showcase HBCU programs in Atlanta on Thursday night

Clark Atlanta University, the HBCU with the red turf, is back in the spotlight, and this time it comes with ESPN attention. The Panthers, fresh off a 17-12 home win over Florida Memorial, now shift their focus to Fort Valley State in a Thursday night showdown on ESPN2. The matchup not only marks Clark Atlanta’s SIAC opener, but also highlights two Division II HBCU programs looking to make early statements in conference play.



Through two games, Clark Atlanta (1-1) has leaned on the balance of quarterback Zy McDonald, who has thrown for 382 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 110 yards and two scores. Wideouts Armone Harris and David Martin have emerged as reliable targets, while the defense has forced two interceptions in as many games. Perhaps most importantly, Teddy Keaton’s squad has shown improvement in ball control, averaging nearly 23 minutes of possession per contest. (Saturday’s game against FMU was limited to just 32 minutes due to weather.





Still, Keaton insists the Panthers’ shift toward a more methodical approach hasn’t dulled their explosiveness.

“I want to be clear on something — we can score at will still,” Keaton said on his coaches show on HBCU Gameday. “But it’s a conscious decision now to make sure we control and play football that complements our defense.”

Fort Valley State (0-1), meanwhile, is coming off a 27-17 loss to West Alabama in Birmingham. Despite the defeat, the Wildcats displayed flashes of explosiveness. Quarterback duo Jaique Hart and Saadiq Teel combined for 77 passing yards, while Teel added a 58-yard run. Running back Demetri Simmons also found the end zone, and defensive back Daymon Polite returned a blocked field goal 80 yards for a touchdown. The Wildcats’ defense, led by Jayden Walker’s 12 tackles, recorded six tackles for loss and kept UWA’s passing attack under 140 yards.

ESPN bringing top HBCU broadcast duo

Thursday’s primetime game also comes with a marquee broadcast team.



“They lifted the game from ESPN+ to ESPN2, and we got the SWAC callers coming down — Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker are going to be broadcasting the game,” Keaton noted. “So it’s on a big stage, and I think everybody’s going to be ready.”

Keaton also praised the energy of CAU’s student body, which endured rain and lightning delays in the Florida Memorial game. “Our fans were there for an hour and 45-minute delay, and when the rain stopped, they all poured back into the stadium ready to go again,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the support we’re getting from our students and alumni.”



Kickoff is set for Thursday at Panther Stadium, and with ESPN cameras rolling, the clash promises to be one of the early highlights of the HBCU football season.