HBCU offering free entry to teachers in embattled district

Winston-Salem State University, an HBCU with a strong history in education, is opening its doors in a show of solidarity with local educators during a difficult moment. Winston-Salem State University announced that teachers and staff from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) will receive free admission to Saturday’s home opener against Lincoln (PA). The gesture comes at a time of unsettling news from the school system.

WSSU Supporting Teachers in a Time of Uncertainty

Sept. 12 marks the last day of employment for nearly 350 WS/FCS teachers and staff caught up in the district’s recent reduction-in-force decision. Earlier this week, the Forsyth County Association of Educators (FCAE) hosted a town hall where educators shared emotional testimonies about receiving termination letters—some while still teaching in classrooms. The association is now urging legislators to allocate $18 million in emergency funding to restore those jobs.

Against this backdrop, WSSU’s decision to honor local educators resonates deeply.

They have been invited. We hope they’ll show up with their IDs, understanding what the dynamics are right now,” WSSU AD Etienne Thomas told HBCU Gameday. “Just wanted to say thank you.”

A Gesture Rooted in History

Founded in 1892 as Slater Industrial Academy, WSSU has a long tradition in education. Named Winston-Salem Teachers College in 1925, it was first black institution in the nation to grant degrees for teaching the elementary grades. It produced generations of educators across the state and beyond.

“We started out as a teachers college, and we never forget our roots and excited to still have some student athletes that are education majors and want to pour into our future,” Thomas said.

The initiative reflects WSSU’s broader commitment to community engagement. Last season, the Rams led the CIAA and all Division II programs in North Carolina in football attendance. Administrators remain determined to ensure that Bowman Gray Stadium is not just a site of athletic excellence but also a hub for community connection.

Building Excitement for Game Day

Saturday’s opener will be a night game under new LED light upgrades, adding extra energy to the contest. The lights were installed earlier this year for the NASCAR Clash event. Fans can expect a vibrant atmosphere with the Red Sea of Sound marching band, student leadership groups, and strong community support.

“What better way to kick off our campaign than to be under the lights?” Thomas said. “It’s going to be awesome.”

In addition to free admission for educators, WSSU will celebrate faculty and staff, recognize local heroes from WS/FCS, and highlight its Adobe partnership with an alumni spotlight. A Kids Zone will also debut for the first time.

A Symbolic HBCU Moment

At a time when educators across Forsyth County face layoffs and uncertainty, WSSU’s outreach underscores the mission of an HBCU: uplifting the community in tangible ways.

“I love how the Rams show up home or away. But the way we show up at Bowman Gray Stadium is second to none. Our students can feel it and they feed off of it. The crowd is family—it’s Ramily, the students, and the community,” Thomas said.

For many educators walking out of classrooms for the last time this week, Saturday’s game will provide not only entertainment but also affirmation that their work and sacrifices are valued. By extending this gesture, WSSU continues to demonstrate the role of HBCUs as cultural anchors and trusted partners in times of need.



WSSU is 1-1, while Lincoln University is 0-2.



