HBCU QB pushes FBS squad in shootout

In a Thursday night matchup that turned into a high-scoring thriller, HBCU Alabama State University put the college football world on notice by nearly toppling FBS opponent UAB in a 52-42 thriller. The Hornets, representing HBCU football on a national stage, traded punches with the Blazers for four quarters before ultimately coming up just short in front of 26,294 fans at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium.

It was a game filled with explosive plays, timely execution, and the long-awaited return of quarterback Andrew Body, who hadn’t played in nearly a year due to back-to-back season-ending injuries. His performance served as the heartbeat of a resilient Alabama State offense that racked up 514 total yards and converted 13 of 15 third-down opportunities.

Body Leads the Charge



Body, making his first appearance since early 2024, showed no signs of rust. The former Texas Southern standout accounted for 431 total yards and five touchdowns, including a dazzling 60-yard touchdown run on just his second snap of the night. He finished the game 18-of-24 passing for 312 yards and four touchdowns while rushing 16 times for 119 yards and a score.

It wasn’t just Body’s numbers that stood out—it was the poise and rhythm he brought to the Alabama State offense. The Hornets scored touchdowns on six of their 10 full possessions and consistently responded to UAB scoring drives with counterpunches of their own.



Offensive Explosion on the Big Stage

Four different Hornets caught touchdowns, including Jalen Jones, who exploded for six receptions, 174 yards, and a 69-yard fourth-quarter score that pulled Alabama State within three points at 45-42. Ajai Harrell added four receptions for 76 yards and a 31-yard second-quarter touchdown, while Dylan Djete and Asa Gregg each contributed receiving scores as well.



Running back Jamarie Hostzclaw also chipped in with 54 yards on the ground and a touchdown, helping ASU average nearly five yards per carry against the Blazers.



It was a complete offensive effort from an HBCU program not known for shootouts—but on this night, Alabama State embraced the moment.



UAB Responds, But Not Easily



UAB leaned on its size and depth in the trenches, rushing for 273 yards and five touchdowns. Jevon Jackson (166 yards, 2 TDs) and Solomon Beebe (51 yards, 2 TDs) spearheaded the ground attack, with both breaking free for key second-half scores.

The Blazers outscored ASU 21-7 in the third quarter, flipping a 28-17 deficit into a 38-28 lead. Alabama State never folded, answering with two more touchdown drives, but UAB had one last answer—a 7-play, 67-yard drive late in the fourth to put the game out of reach.



A Statement for Alabama State



While the result goes down as a loss, the performance by Alabama State served as a proud moment for HBCU football. Matching an FBS program score-for-score for nearly four quarters, the Hornets showed the firepower and fight needed to compete on a bigger stage.



The road to the SWAC title is still ahead, but if Thursday night was any indication, Alabama State has a great chance at being a factor in race as long as Andrew Body leads. the charge.