HBCU coach adds star to coaching staff to help complete promise

The Teddy Keaton Show is back on HBCU Gameday for its second season, and Episode One dives straight into the heart of HBCU football. Head coach Teddy Keaton sits down with Sly the Sports Guy to break down how Clark Atlanta is gearing up for the 2025 season opener at historic Legion Field.

For Clark Atlanta, the excitement is real. The Panthers are set to face Valdosta State in the Week Zero Labor Day Classic, a matchup that puts them on a national stage. Coach Keaton doesn’t shy away from the challenge. Instead, he sees it as an opportunity for his team to showcase growth. “Forget about who they were last year,” Keaton says. “Let’s worry about who they’re trying to establish their identity for this year. We never focus in on our opponent. We only focus on ourself.”

The show covers plenty of football specifics — from naming transfer Zy McDonald the starting quarterback, to improvements on the offensive line, to building depth in the running back room. But it also highlights what makes HBCU football unique: the emphasis on culture, community, and preparing young men for life. Keaton talks about keeping former quarterback David Wright involved with the program as a young coach, giving him a path to build a future in football and beyond.

Perhaps the most powerful moment of the episode comes when Keaton explains his coaching philosophy.



“When I get to heaven, God ain’t gonna ask me how many games I won — he’s gonna ask me how many people I helped along the way.” It’s a reminder that at an HBCU like Clark Atlanta, the mission goes far beyond wins and losses.

The Teddy Keaton Show delivers insight for hardcore football fans while also offering inspiration for the wider HBCU community. With the countdown to kickoff on, Episode One sets the stage for what promises to be an exciting and meaningful season.