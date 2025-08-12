HBCU Star Makes Resilient NFL Return After ACL Tear

Ian Wheeler’s NFL journey was already the stuff of underdog legend. The former HBCU star from Howard University burst onto the scene in the 2024 preseason. Wheeler rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns in three games for the Chicago Bears — including a highlight performance against Buffalo that had fans chanting his name.

But in the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, his momentum came to a gut-wrenching halt. A torn ACL ended his rookie season before it began.

Nearly a year later, Wheeler is back, making the most of his second chance. In his first game since the injury, the HBCU product posted 20 rushing yards, 14 receiving yards, and even crossed the goal line before a penalty wiped out his touchdown. More importantly, he proved he could take hits, make cuts, and compete at full speed again.

“It felt good to get out there and compete,” Wheeler said. “Practice isn’t the same as a game. It took me a second to get in the groove. But it felt good to really go out there, get hit, make contact, and play ball again.”

From Hard Knocks Heartbreak to NFL Hope

Wheeler’s injury was captured on HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Chicago Bears, in a scene that struck a chord with fans nationwide. Cameras rolled as general manager Ryan Poles told the undrafted HBCU rookie from Howard University that his season was over. Poles also assured him the team’s door and his phone line were always open.

The moment was raw and real, capped by an emotional embrace between Wheeler and his mother, Beaura, that went viral after the NFL posted it on social media.

Rookie RB Ian Wheeler's mom was right there for her son when he got the news that he tore his ACL. ??#HardKnocks with the @ChicagoBears available now on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/dOQfdsNoWN — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2024

“Being an undrafted guy from a smaller school like Howard, having the GM believe in me meant a lot,” Wheeler said.

The Long Road Back

Rehab was grueling. Ian Wheeler spent months in the training room, using blood-flow restriction therapy, grinding through single-leg strength work, and fighting through the mental toll of a long recovery. There were no major setbacks, but there were plenty of quiet battles.

“It’s almost a year now — honestly a mental grind more than anything,” Wheeler said.

Despite missing the entire season, Wheeler stayed involved with the team and continued his off-field impact as a longtime volunteer with Grassroots Health. Wheeler mentored youth in Washington, D.C., inspiring the Bears to donate to the program in his name.

HBCU Pride and NFL Dreams

Before the injury, Wheeler had already proven he belonged. At Howard University, he racked up nearly 2,500 all-purpose yards, returned a school-record three kickoffs for touchdowns, and earned MEAC All-Academic honors with a 3.57 GPA. He even deferred medical school to pursue the NFL dream.

With a new Bears coaching staff under Ben Johnson, and a roster spot once again within reach. Ian Wheeler is determined to make the most of this chapter.

“Nothing is guaranteed,” Wheeler said. “Coming from a smaller school and making an impact reminds people that good football is good football. Just stepping into an NFL building is a blessing — and I’m not taking that for granted.”

Wheeler’s Chicago Bears comeback isn’t just about yards and touchdowns. It’s about resilience, faith, and the quiet decision to keep moving forward when the easier option is to quit. If he keeps playing like he did in his return, the next Hard Knocks moment might be him celebrating a roster spot — not a setback.