Cam Newton sets the stage for Shedeur Sanders’ NFL debut

Shedeur Sanders will make his first NFL preseason start at quarterback tonight when the Cleveland Browns take on the Carolina Panthers. Former NFL MVP Cam Newton shared what he hopes to see from the young signal-caller in this key moment. His advice? Make it count.

Newton says this game is about more than stats. It’s about proving to everyone—from fans to teammates—that Sanders belongs on an NFL field.

“Create Competitive Commotion”

Newton urged Sanders to “create competitive commotion.” That means bringing energy, commanding attention, and sparking conversations about his performance.

“You want to get the whispers, the chirping,” Newton said. “Prove to yourself that you belong here.”

By doing that, Sanders can gain the trust of the locker room while showing the league his potential.

Handling the Highs and Lows

Newton stressed the importance of responding well to whatever happens on the field. Whether Sanders throws a touchdown, runs one in, tosses an interception, or fumbles a snap, the key is staying composed.

“I want to see him live up to the moment,” Newton said. “Just let it fly. Show that arm talent, show that leadership. Show what you’re capable of being.”

This debut is not just about big plays. It’s about showing maturity in both success and adversity.

Minimize Mistakes, Maximize Control

According to Newton, Sanders must also keep mistakes to a minimum. The true test is whether the offense can keep running smoothly with him under center.

“How do you handle those mistakes, but also how do you minimize mistakes?” Newton asked. “Control what you can control, and you’ll be good.”

Newton’s message was clear—focus on what you can manage, and let the rest take care of itself.

Big Stage, Big Opportunity

With kickoff just hours away, Cam Newton summed up the moment perfectly: “Big day for Big Shedeur.”

Sanders has the arm strength, leadership qualities, and talent to impress in his first NFL action. Now, it’s time to put it all together on the field.