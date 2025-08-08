Howard soccer expected to double down on historic season

Howard University enters the 2025 season with high expectations, once again earning the top spot in the Northeast Conference (NEC) women’s soccer preseason poll. The league announced the results on Tuesday, with the Bison receiving seven first-place votes from the conference’s head coaches.

Dominant Run in 2024

Howard delivered a historic campaign in 2024. The team finished 11-5-5 overall and posted an 8-1-1 record in NEC play. That success led to their first-ever NEC regular season and tournament titles. As a result, the Bison earned their third NCAA Tournament appearance and their first since 2018.

Core Talent Returns

Head coach Brent Leiba brings back a strong lineup featuring four major award winners from last season. This experienced group gives Howard a solid foundation for its title defense.

Goalkeeper Trinity Knox earned her second straight NEC Goalkeeper of the Year award. She became the first back-to-back winner since 2018. Knox recorded six clean sheets in 2024 and holds a 1.29 goals-against average over the past two seasons.

earned her second straight NEC Goalkeeper of the Year award. She became the first back-to-back winner since 2018. Knox recorded six clean sheets in 2024 and holds a 1.29 goals-against average over the past two seasons. Defender Rachel Suttle anchored the backline, starting all 21 matches. She played every minute in 18 games and scored three goals, earning NEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

anchored the backline, starting all 21 matches. She played every minute in 18 games and scored three goals, earning NEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Midfielder Samantha James contributed five goals and five assists. Her 15 points ranked fifth in the conference. She returns as a dynamic playmaker and a rising junior.

contributed five goals and five assists. Her 15 points ranked fifth in the conference. She returns as a dynamic playmaker and a rising junior. Forward Gabriella Garcia-Terrell, last year’s NEC Rookie of the Year, scored five goals and added two assists. Her 12 points showcased her potential as a scoring threat.

All four players earned spots on the All-NEC First Team.

NEC Poll Rankings

Howard’s selection as preseason favorite marks a significant milestone. Yet, history suggests repeating won’t be easy. In 30 years of NEC women’s soccer, only 10 teams have retained their title the following season.

Here’s the full 2025 preseason poll:

Howard (7 first-place votes) Fairleigh Dickinson (FDU) (4 first-place votes) – Finished third in 2024 and lost 2-0 to Howard in the NEC final. Wagner (1 first-place vote) – Placed second in the regular season and fell to FDU in the semifinals. Stonehill – Now NCAA Tournament eligible after completing its Division I transition. Central Connecticut State LIU Saint Francis Mercyhurst Le Moyne New Haven – Competing in its first NEC season as a Division I program. Chicago State Delaware State

Looking Ahead

The Bison will kick off their 2025 campaign on Thursday, August 14, at home against North Florida. The match begins at 7 p.m. at Greene Stadium.

With returning stars and growing momentum, Howard is not just aiming to defend its title. The team wants to elevate its legacy and push deeper into the NCAA Tournament. The pieces are in place. Now it’s time to execute.