Port City Classic: Alabama State claims victory over Grambling

Alabama State triumphed over Grambling 17-6 in this gritty, low-scoring Port City Classic.
Kisean Johnson was electric, reeling in seven balls for 64 yards to lead the way for Alabama State. Johnson got help as well, particularly from Damon Stewart and Marcus Harris II. The team clearly put a premium on ball security, as the Hornets did not fumble the ball all game.
Nae’Saan Dickerson, Chance Williams, and Antonio Jones were all contributors for Grambling in the loss. Holding on to the ball was a big issue for the Tigers offense, as they gave up three turnovers to the Hornets.
Key Metrics to Victory: Alabama State
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 71-29 run-pass split with 41 rushing attempts and 17 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 35:21 (59% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 47% of third downs (7-15) while Grambling converted just 25% (2-8)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over just one time while collecting three turnovers from Grambling
- Penalties – recorded three penalties for 30 yards while Grambling had 10 penalties for 84 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 75% of red zone trips as opposed to Grambling’s 50% efficiency
Alabama State proved once again that it is a tough matchup. A battle with SWAC foe Mississippi Valley State is the Hornets’ next test. They will meet on Nov. 11 at Rice-Totten Stadium. Grambling couldn’t earn a coveted conference win. The Tigers will look for redemption in their next game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which has been struggling recently. That one is on Nov. 10 at Simmons Bank Field.
