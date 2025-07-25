Atlanta Falcons Back HBCU Football with High-Tech Donation

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t just chasing wins on Sundays — they’re making game-changing plays in their own backyard, too. Just ahead of the 2025 season, the Falcons teamed up with the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to deliver brand-new, state-of-the-art football helmets to two of Atlanta’s iconic HBCU football programs: Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.

It’s more than a gear upgrade. It’s a statement about the value of HBCU athletes and their safety on the field.

NFL-HBCU Partnership

“We are proud to support the football programs at these historical institutions through this grant,” said Chris Millman, AMB Sports and Entertainment Senior Vice President of Community Engagement and Sports Philanthropy. “Player health and safety is paramount for athletes at all levels of football.”

Millman highlighted that helmet technology has made huge strides in the last five years. A fact that hasn’t always translated into equitable access across all collegiate programs. This partnership aims to level the playing field.

The impact is massive for HBCU programs like Morehouse and Clark Atlanta, both rich in history but often operating with limited resources.

“Morehouse Athletics is grateful for this opportunity,” said Harold Ellis, Director of Athletics at Morehouse College. “The new football helmets will elevate player health and safety and provide our Maroon Tigers with the highest level of protection as they compete in the 2025 football season.”

Across town, Clark Atlanta head coach Teddy Keaton sees the helmets as part of a much bigger win.

More than Equipment

“This is more than just new equipment; it’s an investment in the future and safety of our student-athletes,” Keaton said. “These helmets represent progress, purpose, and the power of partnership.”

For the Blank Foundation — launched by Home Depot co-founder and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank — this move aligns with a broader youth development, equity, and community support mission. Since its founding in 1995, the organization has granted over $1.5 billion to causes ranging from mental health and environmental advocacy to veterans support and educational equity.

But for the young men suiting up for Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, the message is clear: you matter, and your safety matters.

These new helmets are more than just equipment in a sport where the hits are hard and the margins are thin. They’re a show of belief in HBCU athletes and the futures they’re building both on and off the field.