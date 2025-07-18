Beyoncé’s Father Joins HBCU as Executive-in-Residence

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Prairie View A&M University, one of the nation’s leading HBCU institutions, is taking its commitment to academic excellence and cultural relevance to new heights with the launch of a Presidential Executive-in-Residence Program. At its helm: Dr. Mathew Knowles, the music mogul and business strategist best known for shaping the global careers of Destiny’s Child with his daughter Beyoncé.

Dr. Knowles, a celebrated architect of pop culture, will serve as the program’s inaugural Executive-in-Residence for the 2025–2026 academic year. His appointment signals more than a marquee name on campus; it reflects the institution’s growing effort to fuse classroom learning with real-world industry leadership.

Over the course of two semesters, Knowles will lead four master classes in partnership with PVAMU’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Department of Languages and Communication. Students will explore branding, media strategy, entrepreneurship, and narrative power—disciplines Knowles has mastered through decades of influence in entertainment and business.

Titles like “From Solopreneur to Entrepreneur” and “Strategic Visibility: Brand, Business, and the Power of the Narrative” speak to Knowles’ mission: teaching students not only how to build ventures, but how to shape stories that move markets and culture alike.

Knowles’ residency includes faculty development sessions to help educators integrate entrepreneurial thinking and storytelling into their curricula—ensuring his impact extends beyond the lecture hall.

The Knowles-HBCU Legacy

The Knowles family’s bond with HBCUs is more than symbolic. Beyoncé, a fierce advocate for HBCU culture, famously channeled the experience in her Homecoming performance at Coachella. She’s also backed that admiration with major investments—including her recent donation to support the HBCU band program at Texas Southern University.

Now, Mathew Knowles’ appointment at Prairie View A&M brings that connection full circle. As he steps into the classroom, he joins a growing number of cultural icons turning to HBCUs not just as alma maters or philanthropic partners—but as places to educate, innovate, and inspire the next generation of leaders.

A Strategic Vision for the Future

With over $100 million in business exits, corporate partnerships with brands like L’Oréal and Samsung, and a rare Master of Influence Award from the National Speakers Association, Knowles brings more than star power—he brings a blueprint. His residency at PVAMU marks a new chapter in how HBCUs are redefining higher education: integrating celebrity, entrepreneurship, and academic rigor to offer students access to unmatched real-world opportunities.

In many ways, Prairie View A&M’s latest move affirms what the Knowles family has always known—and what Beyoncé declared through her Coachella homage: HBCUs are not just relevant; they are revolutionary.