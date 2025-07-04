HBCU Creates Research Foundation to Power Itself to R2 Status

Grambling State University has launched a bold initiative to strengthen its national research profile. On July 2, the Louisiana-based HBCU introduced the Grambling Research and Resource Foundation, known as GR2. This new nonprofit aims to accelerate the university’s push toward R2 classification, deepen its research efforts, and create long-term financial stability.

The foundation is a core part of Grambling State’s upcoming 2026 strategic plan, which emphasizes innovation, graduate education, and strategic partnerships. By establishing GR2, the university signals a clear intent to lead among HBCUs in research, resource development, and academic excellence.

“GR2 is the engine behind our next chapter,” said Dr. Martin Lemelle Jr., President of Grambling State. “It represents not just a commitment to excellence, but a belief in the transformational power of HBCUs to lead in discovery, technology, and equitable access.”

Turning Momentum into Movement

Grambling State has seen consistent growth in fundraising over the past few years. For example, its most recent 1901 Day of Giving generated a record-breaking $711,907. Annual campaigns have also shown increased participation, reflecting stronger engagement from alumni and supporters.

“Our top fundraising priority remains what it has always been—scholarships for our students,” Lemelle added. “Now, GR2 gives us the tools to think bigger and build smarter. Whether we are supporting a first-generation college student, launching a new research lab, or establishing an endowed faculty chair, this foundation allows us to drive forward.”

Strong Leadership, Clear Vision

The GR2 Foundation will be governed by a diverse and experienced board. The group includes alumni with law, finance, healthcare, and engineering expertise. Their combined insight strengthens the foundation’s ability to make strategic decisions quickly and effectively to pursue R2 classification.

The board features:

Jon-Al Duplantier (’89), a corporate board director and former energy executive

Adonis Ducre (’04), a healthcare entrepreneur and M&A strategist

Eric Moses (’01), a finance leader at Shell North America

Kourtni Mason (’08), a legal and risk management expert

Portia Singh (’07), a biomedical engineer and HealthTech innovator

In addition, the Grambling State University has appointed faculty, staff, students, and finance representatives. Brandon A. Logan, Vice President for University Advancement and Innovation, is now GR2’s Executive Director.

“This foundation gives us the agility to act on opportunity,” Logan said. “We now have the infrastructure to scale our impact and the vision to shape the future of this HBCU.”

Built for Research, Ready for Results

Grambling State has secured more than $12 million in recent research-related funding. The university received $7 million from the National Science Foundation and $500,000 from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. These funds support faculty innovation, graduate research, and cross-disciplinary collaboration.

“Our recent growth in external funding is no accident,” said Theodore Callier, Vice President for Research and Sponsored Programs. “It reflects careful planning and bold execution. GR2 allows us to expand even further. We can now move faster, form stronger partnerships, and respond more strategically to new opportunities.”

The Path to R2 Status

The Carnegie Classification designates R2 status for universities that demonstrate high research activity. To qualify, institutions must:

Spend at least $5 million annually on research

Award 20 or more doctoral degrees each year

Sustain graduate-level infrastructure and support

Grambling State is already aligning with these standards. Its Ph.D. in Criminology and Justice Administration is active, and the university is expanding doctoral offerings in sustainability, quantum computing, and nursing.

“With GR2, we can now better support our doctoral programs,” said Dr. Connie Walton, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “We’ll offer more research funding, fellowships, and facilities. R2 is not just a title—it’s a benchmark of our progress.”

A Clear Signal from an HBCU on the Rise

Through GR2, Grambling State University is making its intentions known. The university is ready to compete nationally, partner strategically, and grow sustainably.

“GR2 is our promise,” Logan said. “To every investor, researcher, and partner: Grambling State is ready. Whether you’re contributing to a scholarship, backing a research fellowship, or investing in campus development, you can count on this HBCU to deliver results.”

Grambling’s investment in GR2 marks a critical step in its evolution. More importantly, it sends a message: this HBCU is focused, future-ready, and built for long-term impact.