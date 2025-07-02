Jamal Gibson back at HBCU after committing to Division I

The unlikely story of Jamal Gibson has once again shocked the college basketball world. The standout forward is flipping from a Division I school back to an HBCU.

A Change of Plans

Earlier this year, Gibson—two-time Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year in the HBCU Athletic Conference—committed to the University of New Orleans (UNO). He had announced his transfer portal entry via Instagram, followed days later by a post revealing his commitment to UNO with two years of eligibility left.

That plan has now changed. On Wednesday afternoon, the Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) men’s basketball team posted on Instagram that Gibson had committed to their NAIA program. XULA is a cross-town rival of Gibson’s former school, Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO).

Dominance at first HBCU

Gibson made an immediate impact at SUNO during the 2023–2024 season. Despite being a 26-year-old rookie with no prior organized basketball experience, the 6-foot-8 forward dominated the NAIA level.

In his freshman season, he averaged 21 points and 15.8 rebounds per game. He led the nation in total rebounds and set program records for points (579), rebounds (453), and double-doubles (27) in a single season.

Gibson continued his dominant performance into 2024–2025. He logged his 43rd consecutive double-double with 26 points and 20 rebounds against Wilberforce University. He earned multiple conference and national honors and reclaimed his Player of the Year awards on both ends of the court.

The UNO Factor

Master P, a New Orleans icon, became UNO’s President of Basketball Operations in February. Gibson was considered a major pickup for the program.

“As a kid growing up in New Orleans, I can honestly say that basketball changed and saved my life,” Miller said. “At that time, UNO was one of the best programs in the country. It was all about Privateer Nation, and there was so much excitement on the Lakefront. As President of Basketball Operations, I am committed to bringing back that winning tradition to NOLA’s Team.”

HBCU bound again

Instead of suiting up for a Division I team, Gibson will now join a strong XULA squad that finished 20–10 last season and earned a spot in the NAIA Tournament.