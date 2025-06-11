NBA announces over 70 HBCU interns for the summer

The NBA Foundation has officially welcomed the fourth cohort of its NBA HBCU Fellowship Program, a 10-week summer internship designed to provide undergraduate and graduate students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with hands-on experience in the business of basketball.

Launched in 2022, the program has grown rapidly. According to NBA.com, 265 students from 42 HBCUs have participated, with 21% securing full-time roles or early career positions within the NBA ecosystem. This summer, 73 Fellows will work across the NBA, WNBA, and league offices, representing 23 HBCUs, including four new additions: Fayetteville State, Talladega College, South Carolina State, and Johnson C. Smith University.

Orientation kicked off at league headquarters with workshops, panels, and insights from league executives. NBA Head of Talent Adam Mitchinson, quoted by NBA.com, called the experience “a springboard for your career and your life in general,” encouraging Fellows to “embrace ambition.”

The NBA Foundation partners with Fearless Dialogues and Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) to execute the program. New this year, MLT led recruitment and will offer career coaching throughout the summer. MLT’s founder, John Rice—himself a former league executive—shared via NBA.com: “This isn’t just a summer job. It’s a launchpad for long-term success.”

Fellow Michael Clark, a Howard and Columbia graduate, will intern with the Apparel and Merchandising Partnerships team. Clark said he hopes to contribute to the game off the court, inspired by NBA legends like Magic Johnson and Allen Iverson. “I may not have the same global impact as LeBron James or Stephen Curry, but I want to do my part,” Clark said.

Clark, who applied multiple times before his acceptance, credits his success to shifting his focus from personal gain to community impact. “It’s obvious what the NBA can do for you, but when you have a concept about how you can be an asset to a community, I think that makes people buy in,” he told NBA.com.

Networking is another pillar of the fellowship. During the Business of Basketball Luncheon, Partnerships Lead Genisha Metcalf emphasized: “Every moment is an opportunity that builds upon the next phase of your career path.”

Former Fellow Ameer Robertson echoed that sentiment. “It changed my life, and I know it can change theirs,” she said, reflecting on her experience and her excitement to see the program expand.

With the 2025 class off to a strong start, the NBA Foundation continues its mission to elevate Black talent, build professional pathways, and fuel future leadership.