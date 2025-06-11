HBCU Football Player Jackson ‘Jacks’ Bailey Dies at 22

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – The HBCU community is mourning the loss of Prairie View A&M University football player Jackson Bailey, also known as ‘Jacks’, who died at the age of 22. Though he did not appear in a game for the Panthers, his presence was deeply felt within the locker room and across the campus community, according to a statement released by the university’s athletic department.

Bailey, a defensive lineman, joined the Prairie View A&M University football team for the 2023–24 season after transferring from Louisiana-Monroe. He began his collegiate career at Arizona, where he redshirted. Originally from DeSoto, Texas, Bailey starred at Red Oak High School and earned all-state honors in Class 5A Division I as a senior. In his standout 2020 season, he posted 64 tackles, four interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, and three fumble recoveries.

Bailey chose Prairie View A&M, the only HBCU he attended, to be closer to his family. A proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. – Zeta Beta Chapter. Jackson Bailey was known for his brotherhood, positive energy, and deep sense of purpose. His football IQ, natural speed, and infectious personality earned him the respect of teammates and coaches alike.

God Got Me

His favorite quote, “God got me,” reflected a mindset that carried him through both life’s challenges and triumphs. He dreamed of playing in the NFL or pursuing a career in physical therapy to help others heal through sports.

Off the field, Bailey had a passion for cooking, music, and spending time with family, especially during the holidays. He also enjoyed playing video games and the piano, a lesser-known talent. Bailey often credited his mother, Debbie Bailey, as his greatest inspiration. He is also survived by his father, Bryon, and siblings Taylor and Kebron.

The Prairie View A&M Football program extends our deepest condolences to the

loved ones of Jackson Bailey.



Jackson’s legacy will always hold a place within the Panther family. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who knew and loved him during this difficult time. ??? pic.twitter.com/iZDasUmgoe — Prairie View A&M Football (@pvamufb_) June 10, 2025

“Though his time at PVAMU was brief, the impact he made will resonate for years to come,” the university said. “We honor and remember Jackson ‘Jacks’ Bailey not only for his potential and promise but for the way he lived—with purpose, humor, humility, and heart.”