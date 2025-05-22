HBCU gets big donation from T.D. Jakes

HBCU Morris Brown College received a powerful and unexpected gift during its 2025 commencement ceremony, courtesy of Pastor T.D. Jakes. The renowned faith leader and philanthropist announced a $100,000 donation to the Atlanta-based HBCU during his keynote address on May 17, according to Atlanta News First.

T.D. Jakes, founder of The Potter’s House, made the pledge through the T.D. Jakes Foundation. The funds will cover more than 150 workforce certification exams, giving Morris Brown students valuable credentials in high-demand fields. His speech centered on resilience, legacy, and leadership — themes that align with the school’s long journey of renewal. “Legacy is not what we inherit, but what we invest forward,” a Potter’s House representative said.

The ceremony, held at Saint Philip A.M.E. Church, saw 58 graduates cross the stage. Jakes himself received an honorary degree and emphasized the significance of investing in the next generation, connecting Morris Brown’s revival with a larger movement of empowerment and self-determination.

Once nearly shuttered, the Wolverines have fought their way back into the spotlight. Morris Brown made history in 2022 as the first HBCU to regain accreditation after two decades. It has since opened its doors to students from other institutions, including those affected by Limestone University’s 2025 closure.

Jakes’ gift comes at a crucial time, as many HBCUs face increasing financial pressures. Past corporate donations from organizations like Chick-fil-A have helped sustain the momentum, but this gesture stands out for its direct impact on students’ futures.

T.D. Jakes closed with a charge to graduates: “You’ve come too far not to get up. Fight until you build your business or company, find a cure for cancer, franchise yourself, or get on your feet.”

The weekend was a memorable one for Atlanta HBCUs, with major figures like Dr. Cornel West and Taraji P. Henson addressing graduates at Morehouse and Spelman, respectively.