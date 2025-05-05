Virginia Tech lands big, talented WR from HBCU champs

Former Jackson State standout Isaiah Spencer is heading to Virginia Tech via the NCAA transfer portal, bringing one of the HBCU football’s top emerging receivers to the ACC. Spencer’s move comes after a breakout 2024 season with Jackson State, which ended with a Celebration Bowl victory over South Carolina State to clinch the HBCU national championship. Spencer led all receivers in that game with three catches for 123 yards, showcasing his explosiveness on the biggest stage in HBCU football.

Over two seasons at Jackson State, Spencer played in 25 games and caught 59 passes for 867 yards and five touchdowns. His 2024 campaign saw a major leap in production as he hauled in 35 receptions for 660 yards and four scores, averaging nearly 19 yards per catch. His long of 67 yards proved he was a consistent deep threat throughout the season.

Spencer also contributed in special teams during his career, returning seven kicks for 112 yards in 2023. That season included standout performances against HBCU opponents like Alcorn State, South Carolina State, and Florida A\&M.

Now headed to Virginia Tech, Spencer joins a Power Five program looking to reload its receiving corps. His experience playing under pressure at a championship-level HBCU program like Jackson State could translate well in Blacksburg. For the Hokies, landing Spencer not only adds proven production but also continues a growing trend of Power Five schools turning to HBCU standouts to bolster their rosters.

With his combination of speed, experience, and big-game performance, Isaiah Spencer has the potential to make an immediate impact for Virginia Tech in the 2025 season.