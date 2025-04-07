Two Tennessee State players find home at Jackson State

A pair of offensive linemen have decided to make Jackson State football their home after a stint at Tennessee State. Alex Valbuena and Ace Meadows both announced on social media on Monday that they were committing to JSU.

Alex Valbuena, a 6-foot, 275-pound offensive lineman from Antioch, Tennessee, has been a dedicated member of the Tennessee State University (TSU) Tigers football team. After redshirting his freshman year in 2022, Valbuena played as a redshirt freshman in 2023 and continued as a redshirt sophomore in 2024. Throughout his tenure, he has worn jersey number 51 and primarily played the guard position. Notably, Valbuena started in the game against Southeast Missouri State on November 23, 2024. Prior to his collegiate career, he attended Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, where he earned first-team all-conference and all-state honors.

300 pound plus commitment for Jackson State

Ace Meadows, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive lineman from Trenton, Tennessee, began his football journey at Peabody High School. There, he distinguished himself as a top offensive lineman recruit, earning recognition on the All-West Tennessee high school football team in 2023. In December 2023, Meadows committed to TSU, influenced by the leadership of head coach Eddie George, whom he described as “one of the most humble men I’ve ever met.” Meadows entered TSU as a freshman in 2024.

In the 2024 season, the Tennessee State Tigers’ offense demonstrated a balanced approach, averaging 190.0 rushing yards and 165.5 passing yards per game, culminating in an average of 355.5 total yards per game. The team scored 28 touchdowns—17 rushing and 10 passing—contributing to a total of 220 points for the season.

Eddie George left Tennessee State at the end of the 2024 season to take the head coaching job at Bowling Green. Jackson State won the 2024 HBCU National Championship with a victory over South Carolina State.