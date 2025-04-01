Norfolk State releases schedule for debut season of Michael Vick

The Norfolk State University Spartans are gearing up for an exciting 2025 HBCU football season under the leadership of first-year head coach Michael Vick. The season kicks off on August 28th with a home opener against Towson University at William “Dick” Price Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. This matchup sets the stage for a competitive lineup of games that will test NSU both at home and on the road.



On September 6, the Spartans host Virginia State University in the annual “Battle of the States,” a rivalry game that promises intense action and local pride. The following week, on September 13, Norfolk State faces a challenging away game against Rutgers University, providing an opportunity to compete against a Big Ten opponent.



Returning home on September 20, Michael Vick and the Spartans take on Sacred Heart University, aiming to capitalize on their home-field advantage. The team then embarks on a series of away games, starting with Wagner College on September 27. October 4 marks the “Battle of the Bay” against Hampton University, a storied rivalry that always draws significant attention. The road stretch continues with a game at Wofford College on October 11.



After a bye week, the Spartans celebrate Homecoming on October 25, hosting South Carolina State University—a game that is sure to draw alumni and fans for a festive weekend. The team then faces consecutive away games against Delaware State University on November 1 and North Carolina Central University on November 8.



The final home game of the HBCU football season is on November 15 against Morgan State University, providing fans one last opportunity to support the team at William “Dick” Price Stadium. The regular season concludes with an away game at Howard University on November 22.



With a balanced mix of home and away games, including traditional rivalries and challenging non-conference matchups, the 2025 season offers NSU numerous opportunities to showcase their talent and resilience on the field.