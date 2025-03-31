NFL executive a part of NCAT spring commencement

Brad Holmes, a trailblazing NFL football executive and general manager of the Detroit Lions, will return to his alma mater, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, to serve as the keynote speaker for the Spring 2025 baccalaureate student ceremonies. The ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday, May 10, at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in First Horizon Coliseum at the Greensboro Complex.

Holmes’ Journey from Aggie Pride to NFL Prominence

A native of Tampa, Florida, Holmes graduated cum laude from North Carolina A&T in 2002 with a B.S. in journalism and mass communications. During his time at A&T, Holmes was not only a scholar but also a standout on the gridiron. As a defensive tackle, he was a four-year letterman and two-year starter for the Aggies. His contributions helped lead the team to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Championship and a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) National Championship in 2001 under the legendary coach Bill Hayes.

Football runs in Holmes’ blood. He is the son of Melvin Holmes, a 1967 A&T graduate and former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman who played in the NFL from 1971 to 1973. That familial connection, combined with his own hard work and dedication, laid the foundation for Holmes’ remarkable career in professional football.

Rising Through the Ranks in the NFL

Holmes joined the Detroit Lions as executive vice president and general manager on Jan. 14, 2021, after spending 18 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2003-2020). His journey in the NFL began humbly as a public relations intern before transitioning into scouting. Over the years, he gained extensive experience in player evaluation and personnel management, serving in a variety of roles, including National Football Scouting scout, area scout, national combine scout, and scouting assistant.

In 2013, Holmes was promoted to director of College Scouting for the Rams, a position in which he thrived. During his tenure, the Rams achieved a 64-58 record (.524) and produced 25 Pro Bowl players, with Holmes playing a critical role in identifying and acquiring key talent. His keen eye for talent helped build the Rams’ core that would ultimately lead to their Super Bowl LVI victory.

Transforming the Detroit Lions

Since taking the helm in Detroit, Holmes has orchestrated an impressive turnaround for the Lions. His masterful blend of draft expertise and strategic free agent signings helped the Lions achieve historic success in 2023. The team finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, tying the franchise record for most wins in a single season. Under Holmes’ leadership, the Lions captured their first division title in 30 years and advanced to their second-ever NFC Championship Game, their first since 1991.

Holmes’ transformative work in Detroit earned him national recognition, as he was named the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Executive of the Year for 2023. He became the first Detroit Lions executive to receive the honor, solidifying his reputation as one of the brightest minds in NFL front offices.

Returning to Inspire the Next Generation of Aggies

Holmes’ keynote address is expected to inspire the next generation of Aggie leaders by drawing from his journey of perseverance, hard work, and unwavering commitment to excellence. His story embodies the values instilled at North Carolina A&T — resilience, dedication, and a drive to excel at the highest levels.

“I’m honored to return to A&T and speak to the next wave of graduates,” said Holmes. “My time at A&T laid the foundation for everything I’ve achieved, and I’m excited to share my experiences with these talented young leaders as they embark on their own journeys.”

Spring 2025 Commencement Details

Holmes will address more than 1,500 undergraduate students at the May 10 ceremonies. Additionally, retired NASA astronaut Joan Higginbotham will serve as the keynote speaker for the graduate student ceremony on Friday, May 9, at 6 p.m. in First Horizon Coliseum.

Both ceremonies will be livestreamed, allowing family, friends, and members of the Aggie community worldwide to celebrate this momentous occasion.