Hip-hop legend Boosie Badazz has found himself at the center of controversy following his announcement of the Caleb Wilson Memorial Scholarship during his sixth annual Boosie Bash Festival at Louisiana HBCU Southern University. The scholarship was intended to honor Caleb Wilson. A Southern University student and band member who tragically died in February in an alleged hazing incident. ?

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has threatened legal action against Boosie. Asserting that Wilson’s family was neither informed nor gave consent for the use of Caleb’s name and image in promoting the event. Murrill stated, “Caleb Wilson’s parents have advised me that they have not given consent and know nothing about their son’s name and image being used to promote this event.”

In response, Boosie took to social media to express his frustration and intent to counter the legal threats. He emphasized that his event had been planned and promoted well before Wilson’s untimely death, making it impossible for him to have exploited the tragedy for promotional purposes. Boosie stated, “MY EVENT WAS PROMOTED ON EVENTBRITE SINCE NOV 14. THIS INCIDENT HAPPENED A WEEK BEFORE MY EVENT WAS TO TAKE PLACE?? HOW THE F*CK CAN I CAPITALIZE OFF SOMEONE DEATH FOR A CONCERT. ”THAT AINT ME.”“

Boosie further claimed that he had attempted to contact Wilson’s family to offer financial assistance but faced obstacles in establishing contact. He posted, “IVE BEEN TRYIN TO GET YALL 20k SINCE IT WAS BROUGHT TO MY ATTENTION ??T HE UNIVERSITY, NOONE WANTS TO PUT US CONTACT??”

Boosie Defends His Impact on the Community

Beyond defending himself against the legal threats, Boosie also highlighted his positive influence on Baton Rouge and the surrounding community. In a passionate response directed at Murrill, he wrote:

“GENERAL LIZ MURRILL U CAN CALL ME TOO. THE REVENUE I BRING TO THE CAPITOL CITY IS UNMATCHED. THE FUN N EXCITEMENT IS UNMATCHED. NO VIOLENCE 6 YEARS IN A ROW AT MY EVENTS. NOT EVEN A FIGHT N A CITY THAT MURDERS EVERY WEEKEND. INSTEAD OF TRYING TO BRING ME DOWN N TAKE FROM ME. MAYBE YALL SHOULD ALLOW ME TO BE PUT N POSITIONS TO MAKE A CHANGE N THE CITY.”

Boosie emphasized that his annual festival, which attracts thousands of attendees. Has remained violence-free for six years—something he sees as a stark contrast to the crime rate in Baton Rouge. His remarks suggest that rather than facing legal challenges. He should be recognized as a force for positive change in the city. Especially for HBCU students and alumni who benefit from the event’s economic and cultural impact.

A Divisive Debate in the HBCU Community

The controversy has sparked a wider discussion on social media, particularly within HBCU circles. While some argue that Boosie’s intentions were honorable. Others believe he should have obtained explicit permission from the Wilson family before using Caleb’s name in connection with the event.

No formal lawsuit has been filed as of the publication of this article, but the situation underscores the importance of communication and consent when honoring individuals posthumously.