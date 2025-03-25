HBCU, NFL legend drops gems on DeSean Jackson’s HBCU team

Delaware State football is on a mission. Under new head coach DeSean Jackson, the Hornets are trying to build a program that can compete at the highest level. But building something great doesn’t happen overnight, and former NFL star, Hugh Douglas, made sure the players understood what it takes for success in HBCU football.

During a recent practice, Douglas, a Central State University legend and former first-round NFL draft pick, spoke to the Hornets about the importance of unity and discipline. His message was simple but powerful: “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

Douglas talked about his journey from a small Division II HBCU to becoming an NFL Pro Bowler. He explained that it all started with building a strong foundation and paying attention to the little things. He stressed that Delaware State’s players have a unique opportunity because they have good coaches with NFL experience guiding them.

Hugh Douglas after making a play for Central State

Words from a pro

“It’s like building a house,” Douglas told the team. “You start with the foundation. This is the foundation. And then you build from there.”

Douglas didn’t hold back about what he saw during practice. He noticed players yelling and pointing fingers when things went wrong. That, he said, was not the way to grow. Instead, he urged them to pick each other up, pat each other on the back, and get ready for the next play.

“You all are brothers. Every dude you see out here right now, you’re gonna walk with them for the rest of your life,” he said. “Pick each other up, man. If you don’t hear nothing else I say today, listen to that.”

Douglas made sure to emphasize that success doesn’t come from shortcuts. “You can’t cut corners and expect to be great,” he added. “The NFL is watching, and they want to see players who are disciplined, committed, and willing to put in the work.”

He also reminded the Hornets about the importance of staying focused on the big picture. “This is just the beginning,” he said. “You’ve got good coaches, you’ve got talent, and you’ve got a chance to be special. But it starts with the details.”

Douglas’s speech wasn’t just motivational—it was a blueprint for success. His journey from Division II HBCU Central State to the NFL showed Delaware State’s players that their dreams are possible if they work hard and stay disciplined. And with DeSean Jackson at the helm, the Hornets are putting in the work to lay a solid foundation.

The team still has a long way to go, but the message was clear: Building something special starts with unity and discipline. If the Hornets can master that, the sky’s the limit.