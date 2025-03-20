HBCU women’s squad makes history with NCAA win

Southern University has made history with a landmark victory in the NCAA Tournament, with the HBCU becoming the first SWAC women’s basketball program to win a game on this stage. Their 68-56 triumph over UC San Diego not only secured their first-ever NCAA Tournament victory but also marked the first win for any SWAC women’s basketball team in tournament history.



This historic moment is the culmination of a season filled with perseverance and dominance. Southern, now 21-14 overall, claimed both the SWAC regular season and tournament titles to earn their spot in March Madness.



Their performance against UC San Diego showcased the depth and tenacity of the HBCU squad, led by standout contributions from Aniya Gourdine (17 points, 7 rebounds) and Soniya Reed (24 points, 3 three-pointers).





From the opening tip, Southern set the tone, jumping out to a 40-20 halftime lead. Their efficiency from beyond the 3-point line (6-of-10 from three) and defensive pressure held UC San Diego to just 34% shooting, proving that HBCU teams belong on the national stage.



This victory isn’t just a win for Southern—it’s a statement for the SWAC and HBCU women’s basketball. It highlights the talent, coaching, and competitiveness of SWAC programs and sets a precedent for future teams looking to make their mark in the NCAA Tournament.



Southern University now advances to face No. 1 seed UCLA on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The challenge is a big one, but after breaking through this historic barrier, the Jaguars have already proven they can defy the odds. HBCU basketball is rising, and Southern University is leading the way.