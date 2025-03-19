HBCU coach to take Chicago State job

Alcorn State men’s basketball coach Landon Bussie is set to leave the HBCU to become the next head coach at Chicago State, according to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.

Reports of Bussie becoming the Cougars next basketball coach was first reported by Adam Nelson. The news comes six days after the Braves’ elimination from the 2025 Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament in Atlanta. Bethune Cookman defeated Alcorn 69-60 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

This season, the 37-year-old led the Braves to a 11-21 mark overall and a 7-11 finish in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. Alcorn earned the No. 6 seed in this year’s SWAC tournament. In five seasons, Bussie compiled a 66-83 record overall while finishing 59-26 in conference action.

During his tenure, Bussie led the HBCU to back-to-back SWAC regular-season championships in 2022 and 2023 and earned SWAC Coach of the Year honors those same years. The Braves’ regular-season success also resulted in the program earning consecutive appearances in the National Invitational Tournament in 2022 and 2023.

Prior to Alcorn, Bussie served as an assistant coach at Prairie View from 2014 to 2020 and as an assistant at NAIA HBCU Xavier in Louisiana from 2010 to 2013.

Now, Bussie joins a Cougars’ program that finished 4-28 overall and 4-12 in Northeast Conference action. Chicago State parted ways with former head coach Scott Spinelli on March 7.

Despite the rough 2024-25 campaign, the Cougars appeared in the 2024 College Basketball Invitational tournament, making a second-round appearance in the event.