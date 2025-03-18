HBCU Director of Athletics wins national AD of the Year award

CLEVELAND, Ohio | Jackson State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson has been selected as a NACDA AD of the Year (ADOY) by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). This is the second NACDA AD of the Year award for the veteran HBCU AD.

In his seventh year, Robinson was announced as one of the 28 winners of the NACDA AD of the Year Award that spans seven divisions (NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III, NAIA/Other Four-Year Institutions and Junior College/Community Colleges). Winners will be recognized in conjunction with the 60th Annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention at the World Center Marriott Resort in Orlando, Fla., at the beginning of the Association-Wide Featured Session on Tuesday, June 10, starting at 4 p.m. The ADOY Award highlights the efforts of athletics directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses, and their surrounding communities.

“Ashley Robinson’s recognition as a NACDA Athletics Director of the Year reflects his leadership, dedication, and lasting impact on Jackson State University,” said Jackson State University President Marcus L. Thompson, Ph.D. “With more than 20 championships, he has set Thee Standard in collegiate athletics, achieving historic milestones and expanding opportunities for student-athletes. His leadership has brought JSU back to the national stage, building on its athletic prowess. More than a championship-winning athletics director, he is truly a force of nature in collegiate sports, elevating JSU Athletics and inspiring future generations.”

Thriving in Jackson

The Tigers have thrived in the 2024 calendar year, with the football program winning its third SWAC championship in four years and winning its first Celebration Bowl in December to capture the 2024 HBCU National Championship under head coach T.C. Taylor. The Tigers also finished second in the regular season and tournament in volleyball while having 34 student-athletes receiving weekly awards from the conference and 94 honored with All-Conference or All-America honors. During the spring, the Tigers also won conference championships in women’s tennis and women’s basketball, giving the department 28 championships under the leadership of Robinson.

The department also graduated 21 student-athletes in the Fall of 2024, with the department finishing with a 3.233 term grade point average. The department had eight teams finish with a 3.0 or higher GPA, 10 teams finish with a 3.0 or higher cum GPA, 201 student-athletes with a 3.0 or higher, and 34 student-athletes finish with a 4.0 GPA.

Robinson was selected to serve on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee, and has several of his leadership team serving on national committees and boards including Malone Silver (NCAA Division I Legislative Committee), Alyse Wells-Kilbert (NCAA Women’s Basketball Rules Committee), and Travis Jarome (CSC Board of Directors). Taylor is also serving on the NCAA Division I Football Rules Committee, while Amber Pack (Learfield Edge Academy) and KaVaughnya Glass (NAATSO Mentorship Program) have been selected for professional development under Robinson’s leadership.

An acknowledged leader

He was named the National Athletics Director of the Year by HBCU Legends AD of the Year and Light On College Sports HBCU AD of the Year. In May 2024, he received the Roscoe Nance Lifetime Achievement Award from the SWAC Alumni Association. He also was named the 2024 YG&E Leader of the Year at the Young, Gifted, and Empowered Awards show in April and was named a 50 under 50 recipient by Mississippi’s Top Urban Elite Professionals.

The award is the second that Robinson has received from NACDA.

“NACDA is proud to usher in a new class of Athletics Director of the Year Award winners for 2024-25 and recognize these servant leaders guiding their departments into a new age of intercollegiate athletics,” said Pat Manak, NACDA chief executive officer. “Each of the seven Divisions has at least one first-time honoree, including four brand new winners in the junior college ranks. These 28 individuals represent their institutions, conferences, and the industry as a whole with a level of dedication and passion that shines through in their collective accomplishments.”

The ADOY Award program is in its 27th year and has recognized a total of 605 deserving athletics directors to date.