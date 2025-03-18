HBCU star enters transfer portal after lone season with program

Texas Southern point guard Kavion McClain entered the transfer portal on Monday and is in search of a new program to continue his college basketball career after a solid year at the HBCU.

McClain shared a heartfelt statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, thanking the Tigers coaching staff, his teammates and the university.

“…I want to express my sincere gratitude to the coaching staff, the athletic trainers, academic support and my teammates at Texas Southern University for their unwavering support throughout my time here,” the statement read. “The experiences and relationships I’ve built during my time at TSU will always hold a special place in my heart. …Thank you, Texas Southern University, for everything. Excited for what’s ahead.”

https://twitter.com/901_king_k/status/1901719393450467762?s=46&t=RXv8mJIgMjiYS_7F7ucqgg

McClain departs Texas Southern with one year of eligibility remaining in his college basketball career. The Memphis, Tenn., native led TSU in scoring, averaging 13.6 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds while shooting 37.9% from the floor and 37.3% from three point range in 31 games during the 2024-25 season.

The second-team All-SWAC selection brought his talents to the Houston-based HBCU after spending one year at Abilene Christian and three seasons in the junior college ranks. Tigers head coach Johnny Jones acquired McClain to fill the void in the departure of former Tigers’ star and All-SWAC performer PJ Henry.

Texas Southern (15-17, 12-6) finished the 2024-25 season tied for fourth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings and earned the No. 4 seed in the SWAC tournament. However, eventual SWAC champion Alabama State defeated TSU 84-79 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.