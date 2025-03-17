Deion Sanders has a willing HBCU opponent for spring game

Deion Sanders has been an innovator in college football since he hopped on the HBCU scene in 2020. The Colorado head coach announced that his program’s spring game will be televised and that he’s hoping to invite an opponent.

“The Spring Game will be televised on ESPN2 … on the 19th,” Sanders said. “We got to sell this thing out and pack this thing because the way the trend is going, you never know if this is going to be the last spring game. I don’t believe in that. I don’t really want to condone that. I would like to play in the spring. Actually, I (would) like to play against another team in the spring. That’s what I’m trying to do right now.”



At least one current HBCU coach is interested in taking Deion Sanders up on his idea. First-year head coach Tremaine Jackson of Prairie View A&M isn’t running from the potential challenge.

“I ain’t hard to find!!” Jackson said, tweeting the words Sanders has often said in recent years. “Would love to be apart!!”



Jackson is in his first season as a head coach at the HBCU after spending the past three seasons at D2 power Valdosta State. He took the team to the national championship game last fall before falling short and coming over to the FCS program.

“To have a competitive (game) against your own guys kind of gets monotonous. You really can’t tell the level of your guys because, you know, it’s the same old, same way,” Sanders said. “Everybody kind of know each other. Towards the end, I would like to style it like the pros. I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then you have the spring game and I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it’s a tremendous idea. I’ve told those personnel who should understand that it’s a tremendous idea.”