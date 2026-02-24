HBCU Baseball Set to Make History at Wrigley Field

On May 2, after the Chicago Cubs finish their afternoon game, a different kind of history will step onto the field. Prairie View A&M and Alabama A&M will meet at Wrigley Field for the first-ever Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic.

It marks the first time Historically Black Colleges and Universities will compete inside the iconic ballpark.

This is not a ceremonial showcase.

It is a real SWAC matchup played under the lights at one of Major League Baseball’s most historic venues.

And it happens at the only remaining MLB stadium where Jackie Robinson once played.

Wrigley Field and Black Baseball History

Wrigley Field carries deep ties to Black baseball history.

When Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947, he played at Wrigley Field during his rookie season. His appearance in Chicago drew record-breaking, racially diverse crowds and marked a pivotal moment in the city’s civil rights history.

Today, Wrigley stands as the only ballpark still standing where Robinson played during his career.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson emphasized that significance when announcing the event.

“The first-ever HBCU game at Wrigley Field is a historic milestone for Chicago and for the future of baseball. Wrigley Field is the only ballpark where Jackie Robinson played that still stands today, making it a powerful place to write the next chapter of Black baseball history. This event honors the legacy of African Americans in the sport while inspiring young people across our city to see themselves in baseball, in higher education, and in leadership.”

Wrigley Field also hosted Negro League games before MLB integration. Those contests gave Black athletes a rare stage during an era of exclusion. Many Negro League players later connected to HBCU programs, either as student-athletes or through broader Black baseball networks.

Even in the 1920s, trailblazer Fritz Pollard coached the Hammond Pros at Wrigley Field. Pollard later became the first Black head coach in the NFL.

This stadium has witnessed Black excellence before.

On May 2, it will witness it again — through HBCU baseball.

The Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic mirrors the energy and cultural visibility long associated with HBCU football classics, bringing that same celebratory stage to the diamond at Wrigley Field. However, this event shifts the spotlight to baseball at a time when Black participation at the professional level continues to decline.

Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts called the matchup a “historic event.”

Free tickets are available through the Chicago Cubs website, though fans must reserve them in advance.

Access matters. Visibility matters even more.

Young athletes in Chicago will see HBCU uniforms inside a Major League stadium. They will see that baseball still connects to Black college campuses. They will see that the path does not end in youth leagues.

Prairie View A&M Brings Speed and Competitive Edge

Prairie View A&M enters the Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic as a consistent contender within the SWAC Western Division and one of the conference’s more dynamic programs in recent seasons.

The Panthers have built a reputation around aggressive baserunning, offensive pressure, and athleticism across the field. Their style reflects modern HBCU baseball — fast, opportunistic, and unafraid to challenge defenses.

The Panthers have also competed in high-visibility events in recent years, including neutral-site classics that mirror the atmosphere they’ll encounter at Wrigley Field.

They are not walking into Chicago unfamiliar with big stages.

They are walking in prepared.

Alabama A&M Arrives With Motivation

Alabama A&M brings its own edge into the Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic.

The program has emphasized growth and competitive scheduling, using non-conference matchups to prepare for the grind of SWAC play.

Alabama A&M’s lineup features versatile hitters capable of manufacturing runs and creating pressure on opposing defenses. Meanwhile, the pitching staff has gained valuable experience against conference opponents, positioning the Bulldogs to compete in high-visibility environments like Wrigley Field.

Beyond records and projections, this moment offers something bigger.

For Alabama A&M, the opportunity to play inside a historic Major League stadium represents more than just another game on the schedule. It represents exposure, representation, and the chance to showcase HBCU baseball on one of the sport’s most recognizable stages.

Why the Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic Matters

This game represents more than conference standings.

Black representation in Major League Baseball has declined significantly since the 1970s. While MLB has invested in youth development initiatives, visibility at the highest levels remains critical.

The Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic bridges three important spaces: MLB history, HBCU athletics, and urban youth inspiration.

It places HBCU baseball inside one of the sport’s cathedrals.

Jackie Robinson once ran these basepaths under circumstances that reshaped American sports forever.

On May 2, Prairie View A&M and Alabama A&M will run them with opportunity.

Not as a footnote.

As the next chapter.