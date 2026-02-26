HBCU in transition as coach announces retirement

BALTIMORE, MD — The final buzzer on Bowie State’s loss in the CIAA quarterfinals was the end of an era at the Maryland HBCU. Bowie State’s heart-wrenching 86-83 loss to Fayetteville State was the final game on the sidelines for Darrell Brooks.



“They fought, and again, I’m so proud of them,” Brooks told the media after the game. “And I told these guys in the locker room after the game that this was my last game coaching. I’m retiring from coaching. And if I’m retiring from coaching on a loss, then this is the way it is.”

Brooks left his mark at his HBCU

The 2025-2026 season marked 40 years in coaching for the Bowie State alumnus — 16 of them at his alma mater. He has amassed a career record of 267-255. He leaves the program as its all-time wins leader with two CIAA titles to his credit (2013, ’17). Bowie State made three NCAA Regional Tournament appearances under Brooks, advancing to the 2011 Regional Semifinals.

The program has struggled largely in recent years, with just one winning season since the CIAA paused for COVID during 2020-2021. The team finished 8-22 this season.

A family decision

Although he just delivered the news to his players on Wednesday night, the decision wasn’t made on a whim. Brooks says he and his wife Sandra decided in the summer that this was going to be his last year.



“I didn’t wanna tell them and encumber them with anything,” Brooks said of his team. “I just wanted them to play with free and clear minds. So again, I’m just thankful to this university for everything they’ve given me and my wife and my family. And you know, I’ll be around.”

The winds of change blowing at Bowie State

Brooks’ announcement was just the latest news in what is shaping up to be a new era at the HBCU. Earlier this month Dawson Odums was introduced as the program’s new football coach. That came days after BSU Director of Athletics Clyde Doughty Jr. passed away suddenly.

“He was a really good guy. And that’s not a term that I use lightly. He was a really, really good guy. The student athletes loved him. Coaches — everybody. So we were just — we were just trying to go out there and make him proud. And I’ll tell you what, he’s smiling down. He’s smiling down and he’s proud of this. He’s proud of this program right now.”

When the press conference was over there weren’t any tears. There was just handshakes, hugs and smiles as Brooks left the media room. He grabbed hands with his wife and walked into the next stage of his life. Now his HBCU will do the same.