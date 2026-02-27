WSSU playing with purpose as it earns CIAA championship spot

BALTIMORE, MD — For the first time since 2000, Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) will play for a CIAA women’s basketball championship.



And in her first season leading her alma mater, head coach Tierra Terry has the Rams one win away from making history.

WSSU overwhelmed Claflin University 67–32 in Friday night’s semifinal at CFG Bank Arena, advancing to Saturday’s 1 p.m. title game with a 25–3 record and the weight of a 26-year drought lifted off its shoulders.

The Rams led for 39:57 of the 40 minutes. The game was tied for just three seconds.

It was more than just a win — it was a statement.

WSSU gets back to its identity

“We had to get back to our identity,” Terry said. “Our identity is defense.”

The Rams forced 26 turnovers and turned them into 20 points. They dominated the paint 38–14 and held Claflin to 29.7 percent shooting. The Panthers were held to single digits in three of four quarters.

WSSU set the tone early, holding Claflin scoreless for nearly the first five minutes. After a regular-season finale in which Terry felt her team slipped defensively, the message was clear.

“This is the Winston of the beginning of the year where we were out to go get it,” she said.

Nevaeh Farmer led the Rams with 19 points. Maia Charles added 12 points and 13 rebounds. The energy never dipped.

“I just feel like we have tunnel vision,” Charles said. “We’re just focusing on the goal. All the outside noise, the chatter, that doesn’t have nothing to do with us.”

A moment bigger than basketball

Before tipoff, Terry experienced a personal surprise that nearly overwhelmed her. The Rams wore lupus awareness shirts in honor of their coach, who has publicly shared that she is a lupus thriver.



“My players came in with lupus awareness shirts and it about took me out before the game,” Terry said. “It just meant a lot in so many ways.”



The emotion fueled the fast start.



At 25–3 and ranked No. 19 nationally, WSSU now stands one victory from completing one of the most significant single-season turnarounds in program history.



The Rams haven’t played in a CIAA championship game since 2000. Saturday presents an opportunity to close a 26-year gap and add a new chapter under a first-year head coach who understands what the red and white mean. It will play the Bowie State-Fayetteville State winner.

“Our biggest focus is our team — how we can be the best we can be tomorrow,” Terry said.

Saturday at 1 p.m., the Rams will find out if tunnel vision can carry them all the way.