HBCU hoops HC wins first career conference coach of the year

Finally…After 248 wins, a .638 winning percentage, a .762 winning percentage in conference play, five regular-season championships, seven postseason appearances, including three NCAA and four WNIT, and three conference tournament titles, North Carolina A&T (NCAT) women’s basketball head coach Tarrell Robinson earned his first career conference coach of the year award on Tuesday when the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) named him coach of the year on Tuesday. NCAT and Hampton are the only HBCU institutions in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA.)

In addition to Robinson’s honor, his star guard, Jordyn Dorsey, earned first-team All-CAA honors for the second straight season while making the CAA’s all-defensive team.

Graduate guard Maleia Bracone and junior center Chaniya Clark made third-team All-CAA.

Robinson’s Aggies came into the 2024-25 season as CAA favorites, marking the sixth time in his 13-year career his team came in as conference favorites. Despite high expectations, which included the Aggies being preseason No. 17 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll, the Aggies got off to a 2-7 start partly due to a schedule that included two ACC schools and three teams ranked in the mid-major poll.

NCAT finished the regular season 17-3 after its 2-7 start. Overall, the Aggies head into the 2025 CAA Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament 19-10, with a 15-3 conference record.

The Aggies won their 15 conference games by an average margin of 13.4 points. They lost their three CAA games by a combined 10 points, lending to the idea the HBCU women’s basketball power was not far away from pulling off an undefeated conference season. Robinson is one win shy of achieving his seventh 20-win season.

“I’m overwhelmed with emotion receiving this recognition,” said Robinson. “Thank you to all my colleagues who selected me. Thank you for pushing us to improve every game, win or lose. The CAA doesn’t just have some of the best coaches in the country but also some of the best people. I’m thankful to compete against coaches who can compete during the game and support you right after the final buzzer.”