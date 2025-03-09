NFL great, HBCU coach gets offered FBS job

Tennessee State University head coach and NFL star Eddie George has reportedly been offered the head coaching position at Bowling Green University, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The former Heisman Trophy-winning running back has revitalized the HBCU program since taking over in 2021, leading the Tigers to their first conference championship since 1999 and their first FCS Playoff berth in over a decade.

George, a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, guided Tennessee State to a 9-4 record this season, marking the program’s first nine-win campaign since 2013. Under his leadership, TSU was recognized twice as the Stats Perform HBCU Team of the Week and remained ranked in the national FCS Top 25 polls entering the postseason.

The former Tennessee Titans legend took the reins of the HBCU program despite having no prior coaching experience, signing a five-year contract worth $400,000 annually. His transition from the NFL to the sidelines was met with skepticism, but his ability to develop talent and instill a winning culture has changed the perception of the Tigers on the national stage.

After a 5-6 finish in his first season and a 4-7 mark in 2022, George’s team took a significant step forward in 2023. Competing in the newly formed Big South–OVC Football Association, Tennessee State finished 6-5 but struggled in conference play with a 2-4 record. However, in 2024, George’s squad dominated the competition, winning nine games while excelling on both sides of the ball.

Tennessee State’s defense ranked among the nation’s best, averaging 7.3 tackles-for-loss per game and forcing three defensive touchdowns. The Tigers boasted the conference’s top kickoff return unit (26.79 yards per return) and led in key defensive categories, including passing defense and turnover margin. Offensively, they scored 40 points in four different games and avoided consecutive losses all season.

If George accepts the Bowling Green job, he would become the latest former NFL player to leverage his success at an HBCU into an opportunity at the FBS level. His departure would be a significant loss for Tennessee State, but his tenure has left the program in a much stronger position than when he arrived.