HBCU hoops scoreboard goes live for conference tournament time

HBCU Gameday is excited to announce the launch of its HBCU basketball men’s and women’s scoreboard on hbcugameday.com, just in time for the upcoming conference tournaments. This new feature enhances the user experience by providing updates on scores, player statistics, and game events with as close to “real-time” accuracy as is technically possible.

The HBCU Gameday scoreboard is powered by Genius Sports’ Livestream API, a cutting-edge technology that delivers near real-time data on basketball games. Genius Sports is a global leader in sports data and technology, partnering with leagues and organizations worldwide to provide innovative data solutions. Their Livestream API offers a continuous stream of game actions and aggregated statistics for matches in progress, enabling platforms like HBCU Gameday to parse through all of Genius Sports NCAA basketball data and deliver timely and accurate information to their specific audience.

The scoreboard is conveniently located in the header of the hbcugameday.com homepage for quick access to real-time scores. For those looking for a more comprehensive view, the full scoreboard, featuring the entire slate of HBCU basketball games, can be accessed via a dedicated tab in the site’s menu. Users can also click on any final box score to access the game details page, where fans can get the full breakdown of the team and individual stats from any HBCU hoops contest in the Genius Sports landscape.

What it looks like

How it works

The Livestream API operates through long-running HTTP GET calls, maintaining an open TCP socket for the duration of each match. This setup allows for a seamless flow of data, with each game requiring its own connection. Messages are transmitted in JSON format, providing detailed information on various game events. This robust system ensures that fans receive up-to-the-minute updates on their favorite teams and players as soon as the score goes final at the arena.

By integrating Genius Sports’ Livestream API, HBCU Gameday reaffirms its commitment to delivering comprehensive and real-time coverage of HBCU basketball. As conference tournaments approach, fans can rely on HBCU Gameday’s live scoreboard for the latest scores, statistics, and game highlights, all accessible at their fingertips.

For more information and to experience the HBCU basketball scoreboard, visit hbcugameday.com.