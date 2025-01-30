LSU football assistant coach headed to HBCU Hall of Fame

The Texas Southern University Sports Hall of Fame has announced 13 new inductees for its 2025 class. The latest class includes a mix of legendary head coaches, standout HBCU student-athletes from 10 sports, and a pair of administrators who played a major part in the foundation of the athletic department’s current success.



“I’m excited to announce the committee’s recommendations of our Hall of Fame Class,” said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger. “We have a diverse group of individuals who are both record-setting standouts and trailblazers in their respective sports at TSU. Along with honoring our former student-athletes, this class also features a pair of former head coaches who made history in their sports while also having the opportunity to honor a pair of former administrators who’ve laid the groundwork for the success we’re currently experiencing at TSU. I also want to thank the committee for their hard work once again in assembling another historical class.”

The 2025 class, which marks the fifth induction class overall and the second consecutive class since the Hall of Fame was reinstated in 2024, will be inducted during Homecoming week at the HBCU in October 2025.

Ray Carrington III, Tennis

Gaylord Davis, Men’s Basketball

Coach Nathaniel Gillespie, Men’s/Women’s Basketball

John Hartfield, Men’s Track and Field

Dr. Charles McClelland, Administration

Coach Johnnie Means, Swimming

Kassandra Rivera, Women’s Golf

Yvette Wilson Scales, Supporter/Contributor

Thomas Sieh, Football

Denise Taylor, Women’s Basketball

Linda Weekly, Women’s Track and Field

Fred West, Men’s Basketball

Cortez Hankton Jr., Football

All-time career leader in receiving yardage at Texas Southern University (3,400)… earned third team Division I-AA All-America honors at TSU…holds the single-season receiving yards record (1,270) in 2002…holds the longest touchdown reception in school history (99 yards/2002)…third all-time in single season touchdown receptions (13/2002)…second all-time in touchdown receptions (30) and third in all-time receptions (175)…third in single season scoring (80/2002)…sixth in single season all-purpose yards (1,311/2002)…two-time All-SWAC receiver under Bill Thomas… currently the Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach at LSU.

