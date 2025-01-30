Howard University future professor among DC plane crash victims

Wednesday’s tragic Washington DC plane crash of a commercial flight and helicopter. claimed the life of Kiah Duggins, a future HBCU professor at Howard University.

Duggins, a former Miss Kansas contestant, was among the casualties of a collision between the airliner and a Black Hawk Helicopter near Reagan Airport on Wednesday.

Howard University has made resources available.

Howard released the following statement on Thursday night:

It is with profound sadness that the Howard University of Law and the broader Howard University community have learned of the passing of Professor Kiah Duggins, who was among those lost in the the mid-air plane collision at Reagan National Airport.



Professor Duggins was set to begin a new chapter as a professor at Howard University School of Law this fall.



As a civil rights lawyer, she dedicated her career to fighting against unconstitutional policing and unjust money bail practices in Tennessee, Texas and Washington, D.C.

We ask for privacy and respect for Professor Duggins’ family, students, and colleagues during this difficult time. Plans to honor her legacy will be shared in coming days.

We encourage our community to seek any support they may need. Those resources can be found on the graphic below.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Kiah Duggins and all those who lost someone in the DC plane crash.