HBCU football classic to feature rematch of title game

Less than two years after playing each other for the HBCU national title, FAMU and Howard University will square off in the Orange Blossom Classic.



The game will take place at Hard Rock Cafe Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sept. 7.

“Playing in the Orange Blossom Classic is a great way to open the season,” said Howard football head coach Larry Scott. “Our team is excited about opening the season on national television and to be chosen for a game that will be watched all over the country. Howard and Florida A&M – it does not get any bigger than this in HBCU and FCS football. This is a huge game for both schools and the South Florida community and we’re glad to be part of it.”



Florida A&M and Howard University met in the inaugural Orange Blossom Classic back in 1933 in addition to playing in the 2023 Celebration Bowl. FAMU won that game, and the HBCU national title that season.

Howard University represented the MEAC in the Celebration Bowl for the first time in 2023. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

“This year’s matchup is not only a rematch of their 2023 Celebration Bowl showdown, but it also takes us back to the very beginning,” said Kendra Bulluck-Major, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic. “The inaugural Orange Blossom Classic in 1933 featured these two historic programs—Florida A&M and Howard—facing off at the Black Only’s Ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida, in front of 2,000 fans. To see this rivalry come full circle, while celebrating the rich history and legacy of HBCUs, is truly special. We are excited to bring this experience to fans during Labor Day Weekend 2025.”

The 2025 Orange Blossom Classic promises an unforgettable week of activities, including the highly anticipated Battle of the Bands, the Fan Fest, and more, celebrating the vibrant culture and excellence of HBCUs.



“For the last several years, Howard University has seen a renaissance within our athletics programs, with our student-athletes winning championships in multiple sports,” said Howard Director of Athletics Kery Davis. “It is activities like the Orange Blossom Classic that not only help people see that Howard is not just an intellectual powerhouse but is an institution where our student-athletes can play on some of the biggest stages in the nation. We are honored to be in the Orange Blossom Classic and we look forward to this being a great weekend for everyone in the Howard family.”