Former HBCU coach found dead under suspicious circumstances

Former HBCU basketball coach Samuel Jackson has been found dead in Atlanta after being reported missing earlier in the week.

Jackson, who coached eight seasons at Fort Valley State, was reported missing on Monday after he never returned home from his job driving Uber. His car was located later that day in Bon Air. The car was unlocked and with items scattered about the seats and floorboard, according to investigative reports.

His wife, Jill Jackson, told WGXA that he went to Dollar General on Sunday night while working. She said she got a text around 2 AM from the former coach, who was usually home around midnight. The text messaged asked his wife if she knew his social security number. The next morning a missing person report was filed and police located his silver BMW later that day.

It is not clear if foul play is suspected in his death at this time, as an investigation is still ongoing.

Samuel Jackson coached at the Division II HBCU from 2011 through 2018. He led Fort Valley State to a 21-9 record during the 2013-14 and led the team to the SIAC championship game that season. He resigned in 2018.

The 59-year-old was a 2019 Henry County (GA) Sports Hall of Fame member who graduated from Headland High School in 1982 and served as a coach for the Rams basketball team for two seasons from 2020-22.