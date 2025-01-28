Michael Vick adds Super Bowl winner, HBCU legend to staff



Michael Vick is adding Tory Woodbury, an HBCU legend and Super Bowl winning assistant coach to his Norfolk State football staff.



Tory Woodbury is set to join Vick’s staff at Norfolk State as special teams coordinator, according to a report by John Brice of Football Scoop.



Woodbury most recently served as special teams coordinator for Howard University last fall.



Woodbury came onto the national scene at Winston-Salem State, as he led the HBCU to back-to-back CIAA titles in 1999 and 2000 as a quarterback while setting passing records at the Division II school. He was the second fastest quarterback in the 2001 NFL Draft class — behind Michael Vick.

Tory Woodbury helped the LA Rams win Super Bowl LVI.





While Woodbury was a star quarterback at WSSU, he spent his NFL career as a special teams ace with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.



Woodbury transitioned to coaching when his NFL career was over, starting in HBCU football at Delaware State as a running backs coach and spending three seasons as offensive coordinator at Johnson C. Smith.



He then joined the NFL as a scout with the Los Angeles Rams before getting back in as an assistant special teams coach. Woodbury would help the Rams win Super Bowl (LVI) before returning to college at Morgan State in 2022 and then a two-year stint back in the pros.



Now he joins an inaugural staff for Michael Vick that already includes several former pros, and leaves Howard looking for a special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.