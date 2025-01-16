HBCU legend, Emmy winner in College Football Hall of Fame class

IRVING, Texas – The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today that HBCU Football legend Michael Strahan of Texas Southern University will be a part of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class.

Strahan, the first-ever NFF College Football Hall of Famer from the HBCU, was an unstoppable force and sack machine on the defensive line at Texas Southern, dominating the Southwestern Athletic Conference and leaving an indelible mark on the Tigers’ program. The Houston, Texas, native now becomes the first person ever from Texas Southern to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.



A First Team All-American in 1992, Strahan was the kind of player that kept opposing offensive coordinators up at night. He was more often than not double-teamed by opposing offensive linemen, which his coaches referred to as “Strahan rules.” He recorded a school record 19 sacks while amassing 32 tackles for losses for 142 yards in his senior season, claiming 1992 Division I-AA Defensive Player of the Year and Black College Defensive Player of the Year honors.



As a junior in 1991, Strahan led the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) with 14.5 sacks. His career total of 41.5 sacks remains a Texas Southern record. He was a two-time First-Team All-SWAC pick and was twice named SWAC Player of the Year (1991, 1992).



Selected in the second round (40th overall) pick in the 1993 NFL Draft by the Giants, Strahan played 15 seasons with the Giants, twice leading the NFL in sacks (including setting the record for sacks in a single season with 22.5 in 2001) while earning four First Team and two Second Team All-Pro selections. He was a member of the Super Bowl XLII-winning team, finishing his career with 141.5 sacks.

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, he has also been inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame, Texas Sports Hall of Fame, and the Texas Southern Sports Hall of Fame. His number has been retired at his HBCU, and he received an honorary doctorate of humane letters from his alma mater in 2013. He was named to the Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team in 2024. The Giants retired his No. 92, and his name appears in the Giants Ring of Honor.

An Emmy winner and Peabody award-winning journalist, Michael Strahan currently is a co-host on ABC’s Good Morning America and as an analyst on FOX NFL Sunday. He also has an eponymous lifestyle brand, Michael Strahan™, a top seller across more than 50 categories, including men’s and boy’s clothing, accessories, and skin care.