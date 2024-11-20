HBCU football: Virginia Union to take on Wingate

The NCAA Division II playoffs will feature a compelling first-round matchup between Wingate University (9-1) and HBCU Virginia Union University (8-3). This game is a rematch of last year’s playoff meeting, where Wingate emerged victorious over Virginia Union in Richmond. The Bulldogs have a remarkable 20-game winning streak against HBCUs, a streak that began in 2012. Here’s a detailed breakdown of both teams this season.

Virginia Union Panthers

Key Stats (2024):

Record: 7-3 (6-1 CIAA)

7-3 (6-1 CIAA) Scoring Offense: 45.2 points per game

45.2 points per game Scoring Defense: 15.6 points allowed per game

15.6 points allowed per game Rushing Offense: 245.8 yards per game (6.6 yards per carry)

245.8 yards per game (6.6 yards per carry) Passing Offense: 246 yards per game (65.2% completion, 24 TDs, 7 INTs)

246 yards per game (65.2% completion, 24 TDs, 7 INTs) Total Offense: 490.7 yards per game

490.7 yards per game Top Performer: RB Jada Byers, 1,497 rushing yards (7.0 YPC), 23 rushing touchdowns

The Panthers are explosive on offense, with Jada Byers anchoring a dominant ground game. Their defense is opportunistic, with 11 interceptions and 20 sacks. Virginia Union also boasts a high-octane passing attack led by QB Mark Wright, who has thrown for 1,965 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Virginia Union is in the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Key Stats (2024):

Record: 9-1 (6-1 SAC)

9-1 (6-1 SAC) Scoring Offense: 29.1 points per game

29.1 points per game Scoring Defense: 10 points allowed per game

10 points allowed per game Rushing Offense: 170.1 yards per game (4.4 yards per carry)

170.1 yards per game (4.4 yards per carry) Passing Offense: 182.2 yards per game (55.4% completion, 14 TDs, 7 INTs)

182.2 yards per game (55.4% completion, 14 TDs, 7 INTs) Total Offense: 352.3 yards per game

352.3 yards per game Top Performer: RB O’Brien Barnett, 580 rushing yards (5.7 YPC), 6 touchdowns

Wingate’s defense is elite, allowing only 202.8 yards per game. The Bulldogs’ front seven has been dominant, with 34 sacks on the season, led by Marquise Fleming (8 sacks) and Kai Russell (6.5 sacks). Offensively, Wingate relies on a balanced attack, with QB Brooks Bentley managing the passing game efficiently.

Matchup Keys

Battle in the Trenches: Virginia Union’s offensive line will be tested by Wingate’s ferocious defensive front. The Panthers need to protect Mark Wright to exploit Wingate’s secondary. Stopping Jada Byers: Wingate’s ability to contain Byers will be pivotal. The Bulldogs excel at limiting rushing attacks, allowing only 79.2 yards per game. Turnover Margin: Both teams are adept at creating turnovers. Wingate has 11 interceptions and 14 forced fumbles, while Virginia Union has also been effective in forcing mistakes.

Historical Context

Wingate’s streak against HBCU opponents adds intrigue to this clash. They’ve consistently handled similar challenges, including last year’s playoff win over Virginia Union. The Panthers, however, enter with a point to prove after falling short in 2022.

Prediction

This matchup pits Wingate’s smothering defense against Virginia Union’s explosive offense. If Wingate can control the pace and win the turnover battle, their streak is likely to continue. However, a breakout game from Jada Byers could tilt the scales in Virginia Union’s favor. Expect a closely fought game with high stakes for the HBCU squad.

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 | Location: Wingate, NC