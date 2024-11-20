Howard University assistant added to post-brawl suspension

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has expanded its disciplinary actions following the post-game brawl between Howard University and North Carolina Central University in Durham on Friday night. Howard University now faces additional scrutiny as a member of its coaching staff has been suspended, bringing the total number of individuals disciplined to 37.

In a statement released Monday, MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills announced that a Howard University assistant football coach has been suspended for violating MEAC Bylaws. The suspension follows the review of additional video footage of the altercation, which involved players, staff, and coaches from both Howard University and North Carolina Central.

The assistant coach will be barred from participating in Howard University’s season finale against Morgan State University on Saturday, November 23. This development adds to the growing list of consequences for both programs following the melee, which has drawn significant attention to the conference’s efforts to uphold sportsmanship and discipline.

Howard University head coach Larry Scott watches during the NC Central game. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

The MEAC had initially announced suspensions for dozens of players from both teams after the incident. The latest suspension emphasizes the serious approach the conference is taking to address the fallout and prevent future incidents.



Howard University head coach Larry Scott was asked about the incident on Monday’s MEAC coaches call.

“At the end of the day we’re going to talk about the competitive that lies between the white lines,” Scott said. “Right. Keep it about the game, and the game only. And at the end of the day you got to tip your hat, have class and all those things, whether you’re in the winning side of it or the losing side of it. Have class and take it with… that you have to have a whole lot of sportsmanship.

“And in this business, if you want to be in football and continue to play football at this level, it’s going to get high. It’s going to be competitive. But at the same time, you got to understand this class about who you are and what you represent. And always carry yourself in that fashion first and foremost. And if we can always talk about that and the character in the class that it takes to be, you know, have the great sportsmanship that we all talked about that you need, in order to continue to rise and elevate in this sport.”

The MEAC has stated that no further comments will be issued on the matter, leaving Howard University and North Carolina Central to move forward under the shadow of the unprecedented disciplinary action. For Howard, the focus now shifts to regrouping for their final game of the season amidst these challenges.