South Carolina women shake off slow start vs. HBCU

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina women showed why they’re ranked No. 1 with a commanding 92-60 victory over HBCU Coppin State on Thursday night, extending their winning streak to 41 games. MiLaysia Fulwiley led the charge with 23 points, while Chloe Kitts delivered a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds in the team’s home opener.

Before the game, South Carolina women’s fans celebrated as the Gamecocks unfurled their national championship banner commemorating last season’s perfect 38-0 run. Once the festivities ended, the team quickly went to work, showcasing their dominance in every facet of the game. The South Carolina women out-rebounded Coppin State 51-23 and received significant contributions from their bench, which outscored the Eagles 48-15.

The game turned decisively in the first quarter. After Laila Lawrence’s three-pointer gave the HBCU a 16-13 lead, the South Carolina women responded with a 10-0 run to close the quarter. The Gamecocks maintained their momentum in the second, stretching their advantage to 18 points by halftime, highlighted by Bree Hall’s three-pointer.

In the third quarter, South Carolina erased any doubt with a blistering 20-3 run over seven minutes. Five players scored in double figures for the first time this season, including senior Te-Hina Paopao, who tied her season high with three three-pointers, and newcomers Joyce Edwards and Maryam Dauda, who added 10 points each.

Fulwiley shined with a season-high 23 points, fueled by four three-pointers, while freshman Maddy McDaniel made her debut and scored her first career points late in the fourth quarter. The South Carolina women’s relentless depth and rebounding prowess once again proved too much for their opponent, keeping their unbeaten season alive at 3-0.