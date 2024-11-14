NASCAR upgrades to stadium to benefit HBCU

WINSTON-SALEM, NC — NASCAR is gearing Bowman Gray Stadium up for a big race, and HBCU Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) is set to benefit from it.



A brand-new Musco lighting system and Installation of SAFER barrier are two improvements that have been announced by NASCAR ahead of the inaugural NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, Feb. 1-2.



Winston-Salem State University, located just a stone’s throw away from the historic racing venue, has been the primary tenant for the stadium for nearly 85 years. The HBCU often holds its September games in the evening, meaning lighting is important.



“Bowman Gray is a fantastic venue with a storied history in both racing and football,” said Musco CEO Jeff Rogers. “We’re looking forward to working on this project with NASCAR. Lighting the Clash is exciting, but leaving a legacy LED lighting system for local racing and Winston-Salem State University football makes the project even more special.”

WSSU has played the majority of its home football games at Bowman Gray Stadium since the program began in 1940. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Musco lighting solutions provide the high light levels required for television broadcast, the uniformity and glare control specified by international racing organization safety standards, and an unforgettable race night experience for spectators – at the venue and broadcast on television or online. Installation will begin in December and will be completed in advance of The Clash in February.

“This collaboration with NASCAR is a testament to their strong commitment to community engagement,” said Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Bonita Brown. “The installation of new lighting will enhance the experience for our student-athletes, fans and the broader community, making our stadium a brighter and more inviting place for everyone. We are thrilled about these improvements as well as the ongoing partnership we have with NASCAR that offers our students exposure to the motorsports industry.”

Crews began preparing Bowman Gray Stadium for SAFER barrier installation on Oct. 21 with the removal of the previous guardrail system. Installation of the new barriers and catch fencing is anticipated to be completed by the first week of January. The stadium will soon be home to a new statue dedicated to Bill Hayes, one of the all-time great coaches in HBCU football history.