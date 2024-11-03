HBCU Football: 4th quarter TD keps Southern atop SWAC West

HUNTSVILLE, AL – Southern University quarterback Czavian Teasett led the Jaguars 75-yards to seal the ball game late in the fourth quarter to remain top of the SWAC west division after knocking off Alabama A&M 25-20 in a tight HBCU football contest.

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

The Jaguars emerging star quarterback threw for a conference-high 294 yards on the day completing passes to nine different receivers and three TD passes on the day. Kobe Dillon led the Jaguars rushing attack for the second straight game with 89 yards off 19 carries. Teasett added 59 more yards off six carries. Darren Morris led the Jaguars receiving corp with 96 yards off five receptions and two touchdowns. Senior tight end Dupree Fuller finished the day with 70 yards off four receptions including the one-hand grab for the win on the final drive of the game for the Jaguars.



The Southern University defense played hard all day causing problems for the Bulldog’s offense making the uncomfortable all game led by Herman Brister III and Vincent Paige Jr. with ten tackles each, Brister III grabbed his first interception of the season and a tackle for 7-yard loss. Horacio Johnson added eight more tackles along with two pass breakups and Derrick Williams added six more tackles and a tackle for loss.





HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE GAME

The Jaguars defense picked up their fourth interception of the season

The Jaguars quarterback completed passes to nine different receivers on the day

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Southern picked up 19 first downs, while the Alabama A&M finished with 18

Southern finished the night with 294 passing yards to AAMU’s 169 passing yards

SU finished the night with 155 rushing yards to the AAMU 208

Southern finished with only 294 receiving yards, while Alabama A&M finished with 169

The Jaguars finished with 50 yards in penalties, while the Bulldogs finished with 30

UP NEXT



Southern will close out its 2024 home HBCU football schedule with back-to-back games starting on Saturday, November 9th (Bethune-Cookman) and Saturday, November 16th (University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff). The SWAC kickoff is slated for both games will be at 2:05 PM live on Jaguar Sports Network