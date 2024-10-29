HBCU basketball squad off to sizzling start

Florida Memorial University, an HBCU in Miami Gardens, Florida, has kicked off its men’s basketball season with an impressive 3-0 start. As an HBCU competing in the NAIA, the Lions are proving themselves a force on both ends of the court, showcasing solid offensive efficiency and a strong rebounding presence. Through three games, Florida Memorial (no. 22 in NAIA) has averaged 89.7 points per game while limiting opponents to just 66.0 points, giving them a commanding 23.7-point scoring margin.

Key to the Lions’ success has been their shooting accuracy and rebounding dominance. With a team shooting percentage of nearly 50% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, they are capitalizing on high-percentage shots and spreading the floor effectively. Latavious Mitchell and Mohamad Diallo have emerged as offensive leaders, contributing 17.3 and 15.0 points per game, respectively, while also being active on the boards with a combined 8.7 rebounds each per game. Calvin Payton’s 3-point shooting has also provided a boost, hitting 11 of his 26 attempts (42.3%).

Florida Memorial has embodied resilience and skill, especially on the boards. The Lions average a notable 49.0 rebounds per game, outpacing their opponents by 19.3 rebounds. This rebounding edge not only fuels their transition game but also limits second-chance opportunities for opponents, keeping the tempo in Florida Memorial’s favor.

The Lions’ teamwork is evident with an average of 19 assists per game, indicating strong ball movement and unselfish play—a trait many HBCUs take pride in fostering within their athletic programs. The early success of Florida Memorial demonstrates the potential for HBCU programs in the NAIA to compete at a high level while bringing excitement and pride to their communities. As they continue their season, the Lions aim to build on their strong start and establish themselves as a formidable presence in the NAIA.