HATTIESBURG, Miss. –– The defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champion FAMU Lady Rattler Tennis squad started the season on a high note sweeping Southern Mississippi for the first time in program history.

Champs stood on business in Hattiesburg!



Rattlers started the season strong with a sweep over Southern Miss. #FAMU | #FAMUly | #Rattlers | #FangsUp 🐍 pic.twitter.com/gnPwESjoy8 — Florida A&M Athletics (@FAMUAthletics) January 28, 2024

The FAMU Rattlers took the doubles point after Rebekkah Gaines and Reagan Harris won by forfeit, and Sara Rakim and Genesis Whitelock clinched the doubles point 6-2.

The Rattlers took an easy 2-0 lead after Harris won by walkover. Whitelock won the third point, winning her match (7-5, 6-0), and Veronica Rodriguez clinched the match with her win (7-5, 7-5).

The Rattlers travel to Mobile, Alabama, for a match at South Alabama tomorrow at 12 p.m. Eastern.

FAMU Lady Rattler tennis knocks off Southern Miss