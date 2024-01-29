FAMU Lady Rattler tennis knocks off Southern Miss

Courtesy of FAMU Athletics
HATTIESBURG, Miss. –– The defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champion FAMU Lady Rattler Tennis squad started the season on a high note sweeping Southern Mississippi for the first time in program history.
The FAMU Rattlers took the doubles point after Rebekkah Gaines and Reagan Harris won by forfeit, and Sara Rakim and Genesis Whitelock clinched the doubles point 6-2.
The Rattlers took an easy 2-0 lead after Harris won by walkover. Whitelock won the third point, winning her match (7-5, 6-0), and Veronica Rodriguez clinched the match with her win (7-5, 7-5).
The Rattlers travel to Mobile, Alabama, for a match at South Alabama tomorrow at 12 p.m. Eastern.