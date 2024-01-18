North Carolina A&T gets huge game from Glasper to beat Northeastern

By

North Carolina A&T snapped Northeastern’s two-game win streak in thrilling fashion on Thursday evening, handing it a 72-65 loss at the Ellis Corbett Sports Center. The score was level after 20 minutes of play in a dynamic game that saw 13 different lead changes. The Aggies had an edge in the second half, though, outscoring the Huskies 46-39.

Landon Glasper scored 35 points to lead the way for North Carolina A&T. That performance included an impressive 24 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. North Carolina A&T’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. They shot 55% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.37 points per possession. This was a big improvement from their 33% shooting and 0.87 points per possession in the first half.

Northeastern was led by Chris Doherty, who recorded 23 points and seven boards. The Huskies shot 27-of-62 (44%) from the field in this one, including 2-of-18 (11%) from the three-point line. That contributed to their game average of 0.96 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

North Carolina A&T committed four unforced turnovers (6% of possessions)

Northeastern recorded assists on a season-low 22% of made field goals

13 lead changes and five ties were recorded in the game

Neither side will have much time to rest before its next game, as both play next on Jan. 20. North Carolina A&T takes on conference rival William & Mary at the Ellis Corbett Sports Center, where the Aggies will look to extend their winning streak. Meanwhile, Northeastern will hit the road once again when they face an Elon team also coming off a loss. They will meet at the Schar Center.

