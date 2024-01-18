By

This Saturday evening, Howard is set to take on Norfolk State in a MEAC men’s basketball showdown in Washington. The Bison emerged victorious against the Spartans in their last meeting at Scope Arena in March 2023, with a final score of 65-64.



That game was for the MEAC title, as Howard ended Norfolk State’s hopes for a third-straight MEAC title.



Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones comes into Saturday’s game with 199 wins.

Howard | OVR 8-11 | MEAC 2-1 (3rd) | HOME 5-2

Seth Towns recorded a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds in Howard’s last game against Morehouse. Towns has now recorded three double-doubles on the year (second in MEAC).

Rim protection has posed a challenge for the Bison, even with a supportive crowd. They’ve averaged just 2.1 blocks per home game this season.

Norfolk State | OVR 10-8 | MEAC 1-1 (4th) | AWAY 3-6

Norfolk State has maintained its focus shooting free throws in front of raucous opposing crowds. The Spartans are making 78.4% of their free-throw attempts away from home.

The Spartans steal the ball from their opponents on average 8.7 times per game. That disruptive effort is led by Jamarii Thomas, who has swiped 40 steals thus far this season (second in the MEAC).

Key Metrics

Howard tends to start hot. The team averages 34.2 first half points per game, third best in the MEAC (conference average is 31.5).

The Spartans pride themselves on offensive efficiency. They average 1.08 points per possession for the season, which ranks first in the MEAC (conference average is 0.97).

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Norfolk State men travel to Howard for big MEAC matchup