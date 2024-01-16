XFL, USFL players from HBCUs selected in UFL Super Draft

The merger between the XFL and USFL is moving full swing ahead and several former HBCU standouts have new homes in the UFL.
Five teams from the XFL are merging with three teams from the USFL into the UFL — the United Football League. The merger has three parts of player distribution. Phase 1 gave each of the eight teams a chance to select up to 42 players it currently had under contract for protection. The rosters of the four contracted teams from each league were placed into separate pools, where the four remaining teams from each league can claim up to 20 players from their league’s respective pool.
Monday was the final phase of the process — the UFL super draft.
Former Alabama State star Ezra Gray was the third player picked as the Houston Roughnecks selected the running back/kick returner. He previously played for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL.
Former Virginia State star Will Adams was selected in the second round — 13th overall — by the Michigan Panthers. Adams spent last season with the Vegas Vipers.
The DC. Defenders brought in former Tennessee State wide receiver/kick returner Chris Rowland. Rowland signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent after leaving TSU, but spent last season with the Philadelphia Stars.
Former Prairie View A&M quarterback Jalen Morton was drafted by the Birmingham Stallions. He is very familiar with the franchise as he was previously with the Stallions but not protected in Phase one.
The Birmingham Stallions added another former HBCU star in Tennessee State defensive back Terrell Bonds. Bonds was selected in the fourth round — 32nd overall. He was previously with the Pittsburgh Maulers.
Rounding out the list of former HBCU stars picked in the UFL Superdraft is Tabyus Taylor. Taylor finished his career at Notre Dame College, but he spent the bulk at it with Virginia Union. He was selected by the DC Defenders in the 11th round — 86th overall. Taylor spent last season with the Defenders, who are coached by Alabama State legends and former Virginia State coach Reggie Barlow.